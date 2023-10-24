Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa





Motheo Khoaripe interviews Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb.

Airbnb has announced a commitment of around R9.5 million ($500 000) to support inclusive and sustainable growth across the African continent.

The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg, which focused on the role of technology in driving inclusive and sustainable tourism.

Airbnb (Pixabay.com)

Last week Airbnb launched its Economic Impact Report which shows it "contributed more than R23.5 billion to the South African economy" in 2022.

Motheo Khoaripe gets more detail from Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb.

Last week we announced a report on Airbnb's impact on South Africa where we saw that we doubled our contribution to GDP from 2019 to 2022.. and really this pledge is about thinking through, how can we scale up impact across the continent. Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East Africa - Airbnb

Corcoran describes Tuesday's event as being about a way of bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and policy makers from across Africa to look at accelerating more inclusive and sustainable growth, post-pandemic.

"As part of that we've made a pledge which is really about our commitment, as Airbnb."

RELATED: Airbnb submits proposal to help disadvantaged SAns benefit from tourism

She explains that the $500 000 fund has two components.

The money itself is for NGOs and development organisations that would support things like digital access and skills development, i.e. the ecosystem.

What Airbnb will also do is to expand its Entrepreneurship Academy to another five African countries. It already operates in South Africa and Kenya.

It is a skills development programme focused on how we get more hosts from under-resourced communities, rural communities, township communities... Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East Africa - Airbnb

We're also committing to working with African governments to help them with tools and data so that they can really leverage some of the low-hanging fruit, and also support them in policy solutions that can support more sustainable rentals. Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East Africa - Airbnb

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview