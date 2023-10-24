Justice for sick coal miners: Class action launched against Anglo American





Motheo Khoaripe interviews human rights attorney Richard Spoor, founding director of Richard Spoor Inc. Attorneys.

Human rights lawyers have launched a class action suit against Anglo American to seek compensation for miners who contracted lung diseases from coal dust.

The public interest private law firm Richard Spoor Inc Attorneys (RSI) has started the process against nine mining companies owned by the Anglo American Group.

The lawsuit follows action filed against South32, BHP Billiton PLC and Seriti Power in August.

An RSI statement quotes Cardinal Stephen Brislin, the Archbishop of Cape Town and the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference, who initiated the class action.

It's an important endeavour to access the rights of previous employees who are suffering from debilitating coal dust diseases, he says.

It is incumbent on companies and employers to ensure that workers have access to protective health equipment and be given adequate training to ensure their safety. When companies fail to do so, reparation and compensation are essential... Cardinal Stephen Brislin, Archbishop of Cape Town

According to its social policy, the Group supports ethical mining, including human rights and safety by identifying and managing social and human rights impacts and risks related to labour, security, communities, health and the environment. However, testimony from miners alleges the opposite to be true. Richard Spoor Inc. Attorneys

Motheo Khoaripe gets more detail from Richard Spoor, RSI founding director.

They have selected about 20 individuals as class representatives, Spoor says, but tens of thousands are actually affected.

Behind that there are several tens of thousands of former coal mine workers who were employed by Anglo American and their subsidiaries on their coal mines since 1965, who have contracted occupational lung diseases associated with their exposure to coal dust while working underground in Anglo's mines. Richard Spoor, Founding Director - Richard Spoor Inc. Attorneys

This occupational lung disease... is irreversible and it's progressive. We have clients who've worked on these mines for as little as ten years who contracted a disease or who are disabled or who lost their jobs... who are unable to support their families... and are damned essentially to die a slow and lingering death. Richard Spoor, Founding Director - Richard Spoor Inc. Attorneys

In terms of compensation, the successful silicosis class action settlement will serve as a baseline, Spoor says. In 2019, the Gauteng High Court approved a R5 billion settlement between former miners and gold mining companies

That baseline quantifies the range of damages of workers having regard to their degree of disability in a range of about R50 000 to R500 000 per worker. And we expect there are several tens of thousands of workers who are eligible to receive such compensation - so taken together, this amounts to a very substantial claim. Richard Spoor, Founding Director - Richard Spoor Inc. Attorneys

