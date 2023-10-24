'Mine hostage situation raises red flag for NUM-Amcu relations, mining sector'





Motheo Khoaripe interviews journalist Ed Stoddard from Business Maverick.

More than 500 miners are reportedly being held hostage at the GoldOne-East Modderfontein Mine near Springs in Gauteng.

They have been underground since Sunday.

The mineworkers are allegedly being held by members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).

Mining / Pexels: I Love Pixel

Eyewitness News reports that from what it's gathered, the 'hostages' - affiliated with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) - are at the mercy of around 20 Amcu members.

According to the latest update, closed-door negotiations are underway at the mine as the labour dispute at the root of the trouble continues to play out.

RELATED: Police confirm hundreds of mine employees being held hostage at Springs mine

The Money Show gets some insight from journalist Ed Stoddard (Business Maverick), who agrees that relations between the two unions seem to have come to a head.

He notes that in the past couple of years NUM and Amcu have patched up their relations, following intense rivalry which last several years following the Marikana tragedy

Among other things there have been a number of multi-year wage agreements struck in the platinum sector, at Harmony Gold and various other companies, that didn't involve any strike action or any of the kind of punch-ups between NUM and Amcu... which were a major source of unrest in the sector, and as a result were also a key concern among investors. Ed Stoddard, Journalist

Stoddard says it's an under-reported story that the decline in the rivalry between the two unions removed one of the red flags for investors in South Africa's mining sector.

Red flags are being raised again with the situation on the East Rand, he affirms.

NUM is accusing Amcu of taking over 500 of its members hostage which includes 46 female miners, and there are concerns about everybody's safety but especially the women miners. To have something so dramatic erupt... would suggest that all the work that's been done to patch up relations between the two unions is now unravelling. Ed Stoddard, Journalist

It could be an isolated incident, but basically you do have top NUM leadership and top Amcu leadership throwing barbs at each other now, and I think that bodes ill for the wider mining sector. Ed Stoddard, Journalist

It's interesting that Amcu is claiming that it has members that want to move to NUM - it's all very difficult to tell because none of us have been able to speak to any of the miners who are underground... but this is a playbook that we've seen before, about a decade ago when Amcu kind of exploded on the platinum belt, and so there's a sense of déjà vu unfolding here. Ed Stoddard, Journalist

For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article