It's Croctober! That means CROCS are on sale! Also, Crocs Cowboy Boots?





October = Croctober!

And that means:

1) Sale on selected Crocs throughout October!

2) 23 October is officially 'Crocs Day.'

3) 23 October is also when Crocs revealed the Classic Cowboy Boot to the world - which you can get for just $120.

While the OG Crocs have gone from 'comfy' shoes to one of the most 'fashionable' shoes you can wear (probably the best rebrand ever - someone use it as a case study) - will the Classic Cowboy Boot survive and be dubbed 'cool' or should Crocs just stop now?

