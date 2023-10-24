Public libraries struck by gang violence: 'Libraries are a beacon of hope'
Clarence Ford speaks to Amina Essa, Lotus River Senior Librarian.
Libraries are meant to be safe spaces in many communities where people can relax and learn in a peaceful environment.
However, petty criminals and gang violence have made this an impossible environment for some libraries to build.
Lotus River public library serves the Cape Flats community and three other informal settlements but is often unable to provide their services to those in need because of gang violence.
RELATED: Delft public library is making learning fun with its new gaming incentive
Essa says that libraries play a very important role in disadvantaged communities where people do not have access to things like Wi-Fi or their own devices.
Public libraries are still shining and a beacon of hope.Amina Essa, Lotus River Senior Librarian
We play that role of a safe space after school.Amina Essa, Lotus River Senior Librarian
Despite the need for these spaces, she says that libraries are often targeted by violence, and the community needs to come together to be responsible for these spaces.
That accountability really needs to come from that community itself.Amina Essa, Lotus River Senior Librarian
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-wearing-brown-shirt-carrying-black-leather-bag-on-front-of-library-books-1106468/
