[SCAM] Websites that catch Springboks fans with adverts for OUT-OF-STOCK jerseys
Thabo Shole Mashao speaks with consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
We've made it to our fourth Rugby World Cup final! South Africans are feeling festive, and are hunting down a dwindling supply of Springboks rugby jerseys.
Many legitimate retailers are completely sold out, creating the perfect opportunity for scammers.
One Bokke fan responded to a “Buy 2 jerseys and get 1 free” ad on the “sarugbyjerseys.co.za” after getting the link from a friend.
He assumed that his friend had done all the checks and made a card payment of R1598 for a men’s Nike Springboks RWC 2023 collared jersey, not spotting the red flags on the website.
Only after the fact did he find out that there was no legitimate stock for sale.
A number of other websites are reporting to have the jerseys, even though there is actually no stock left.
You get fake goods and then you get goods that don’t even exist.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Retailers can only get these jerseys from the Nike portal, which is completely out of stock, says Knowler.
If you do see one of these websites, there are ways you can check if it is a scam.
Firstly, look out for any spelling mistakes on the website, and pay attention to the price of the product. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.
Do not trust websites that only provide an email address as a means of contact, or provide no contact information.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : [SCAM] Websites that catch Springboks fans with adverts for OUT-OF-STOCK jerseys
