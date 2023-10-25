PowerBall results: Tuesday, 24 October 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 24 October 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 01, 10, 33, 37, 46 PB: 04
PowerBall Plus: 01, 22, 23, 31, 32 PB: 03
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 24/10/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 24, 2023
#PowerBall: 01, 10, 33, 37, 46#PowerBall: 04#PowerBallPLUS: 01, 22, 23, 31, 32#PowerBall: 03 pic.twitter.com/DIBZ61pvlJ
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 24/10/23' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 24, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/6A1nLOp7DP
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 24 October 2023
Source : pixabay.com
More from Lifestyle
Watter kant? EskomSeKant! EskomSePush changes its name
EskomSePush makes it clear what 'kant' they are on.Read More
US YouTuber brings chocolate brand to SA, prepare for kids' demands!
YouTuber Mr Beast has more than 200 million followers, with tweens and teens among his most fervent fans. MyBroadband did a taste test of his Feastable chocolate slabs.Read More
The significance of the Haka: 'It's been part of their culture for centuries'
What we know we can expect before Saturdays RWC final is the All Blacks will performing the Haka.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Pros and cons of the updated Grand i10 sedan
This week on Car Talk, we look at the updated Grand i10 sedan, the most affordable product range from Hyundai South Africa.Read More
'When you buy Siya Kolisi's limited BOS ice tea, you're making a difference'
For each limited-edition peach flavoured can sold, BOS is donating 5% of the turnover to the Kolisi Foundation.Read More
[LISTEN] How Funeral Cover helps you bury loved ones with dignity
When your life comes to an end, having funeral cover can help ease the pain of the mourning process of your family.Read More
Amazon delivery drones: the sky could be the limit for market dominance
Air deliveries mean reaching rural cities where more than half the world’s population live.Read More
Izikhothane: history of the SA youth subculture where luxury items are trashed
Academics explore the deep history of Izikhothane youth culture.Read More
Men want to do more household chores - survey of 17 countries says
The 2023 State of the World’s Fathers Report explores the growing pressure for greater equality with men and household chores.Read More