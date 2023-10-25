PowerBall results: Tuesday, 24 October 2023





JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 24 October 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 01, 10, 33, 37, 46 PB: 04

PowerBall Plus: 01, 22, 23, 31, 32 PB: 03

