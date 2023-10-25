Hostage drama at Springs gold mine enters third day amid labour dispute





JOHANNESBURG - The hostage drama at the GoldOne Modder East mine in Springs has entered its third day.

More than 500 mineworkers have not resurfaced from underground since Sunday, amid a tense labour dispute.

Two trade unions, Amcu and NUM, are fighting it out over organising rights at the gold mine.

Scores of police and private security are still on site amid negotiations to resolve the impasse.

Police had originally hatched a tactical plan to extract the mineworkers from the affected shaft.

#GoldOneMine | The workers outside - AMCU affiliated - have broken their silence for the first time.



“Asinalo uvalo,” they sing at the turnstiles. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/5aAgQj40rZ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 24, 2023

But the plans stalled amid the protracted talks between mine management and union leaders.

A majority of workers at the mine are currently affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), in what's called a closed-shop agreement.

Under Section 26 of the Labour Relations Act, this means all workers are represented by a single trade union.

Amcu has filed for a Section 21 process, which requires the union to follow a certain process in obtaining organising rights at the mine.

It remains unclear how the situation will unfold.

