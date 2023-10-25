Sassa beneficiaries no longer need to switch banks to get paid grants - Postbank
CAPE TOWN - Postbank has assured South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries that they no longer needed to change to other banks to get paid their monthly social grants.
The announcement came on Tuesday after Postbank initially told beneficiaries their Sassa gold cards would expire in December.
Postbank’s spokesperson, Bongani Diako, said Sassa gold card holders would now be able to keep their gold cards and use them to get paid beyond December.
READ: Postbank says it's put systems in place to prevent beneficiaries not being paid
However, for many pensioners, Postbank's announcement was too little too late.
Seventy-five-year-old Nadia Nelson from Wynberg said she changed her card after not receiving her grant in September.
Nelson was one of thousands of pensioners who did not receive their grants in September due to technical issues with Postbank.
This article first appeared on EWN : Sassa beneficiaries no longer need to switch banks to get paid grants - Postbank
