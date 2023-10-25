Kremlin denies Vladimir Putin suffered a cardiac arrest: 'He is fit and well'





The Kremlin has shut down all claims of President Vladimir Putin suffering a cardiac arrest, confirming that he is "fit and well".

This comes after the General SVR Telegram channel alleged that Putin suffered a 'cardiac arrest' on Sunday evening and claimed that Putin makes use of a body double to stand in at public appearances.

"I can tell you there are no doubles when it comes to work and so on," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“This belongs to the category of absurd information hoaxes that a whole series of media discuss with enviable tenacity. This evokes nothing but a smile," added Peskov.

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

The channel has rumoured about Putin's supposed ill health before, claiming that medical professionals had to resuscitate him before moving him to a 'special intensive care facility at his official'.

These reports turned out to be false.

William Burns, director of the CIA, also does not think Putin is sick.

"There are lots of rumours about President Putin’s health and as far as we can tell he’s entirely too healthy."