Kremlin denies Vladimir Putin suffered a cardiac arrest: 'He is fit and well'
The Kremlin has shut down all claims of President Vladimir Putin suffering a cardiac arrest, confirming that he is "fit and well".
This comes after the General SVR Telegram channel alleged that Putin suffered a 'cardiac arrest' on Sunday evening and claimed that Putin makes use of a body double to stand in at public appearances.
"I can tell you there are no doubles when it comes to work and so on," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
“This belongs to the category of absurd information hoaxes that a whole series of media discuss with enviable tenacity. This evokes nothing but a smile," added Peskov.
The channel has rumoured about Putin's supposed ill health before, claiming that medical professionals had to resuscitate him before moving him to a 'special intensive care facility at his official'.
These reports turned out to be false.
William Burns, director of the CIA, also does not think Putin is sick.
"There are lots of rumours about President Putin’s health and as far as we can tell he’s entirely too healthy."
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_104324532_russia-poltavskaya-village-mart-24-2018-russian-president-vladimir-putin-on-the-laptop-screen-editor.html?vti=o9sjdgnymxorb7wqfm-1-10
More from World
Bed bugs are a global problem, yet we know so little about how they spread
Bed bugs are crawling their way through parts of Europe, but how they spread is still largely a mystery.Read More
Gaza conflict: the US has learned from its ‘forever wars’ – but Israel has not
After Hamas launched an attack on Israel, aground attack has been immanent.Read More
Maine Manhunt: Day 2 of search for gunman in worst US mass shooting this year
The suspected gunman remains on the run after he fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Maine on Wednesday.Read More
SA-born trader manipulated rand/dollar rate, convicted on forex fraud in US
Glen Point Capital's Neil Phillips faces up to ten years in prison after being found guilty by a jury in a New York federal court. His story reads like something out of a movie says Anchor Capital's Peter Armitage.Read More
Israeli invasion of Gaza likely to resemble past battles in Iraq and Syria
Israeli seems to be preparing for a ground campaign which is likely to resemble past difficult battles.Read More
A groundbreaking new physics theory could explain life
Physics has long failed to explain life – but we’re testing a groundbreaking new theory in the labRead More
'Where is your son, PM?' Yair Netanyahu in US as 360K reservists called to war
Israelis are furious that Benjamin Netanyahu's son is 'abandoning' them by staying in the US while others are called up to fight.Read More
Israel rages after Guterres (UN) says Hamas attack 'didn't happen in a vacuum'
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the call for his resignation, describing it as an “unprovoked attack”.Read More
New Zealand community start a petition to stop Celine Dion music battle
The music battle included people gathering in the area with their cars and blasting music from sirens typically used for emergency warnings.Read More