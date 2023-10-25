Woman beater Thembinkosi Lorch wins Man of the Match: 'It's a mockery of GBV!'
Bongani Bingwa interviews Advocate Brenda Madumise, Director at Wise4Afrika, and Advocate Tertius Wessels, Labour Lawyer and Legal Director at Strata-g Labour Solutions.
Imagine being strangled and beaten to a pulp by a lover who just so happens to be a widely celebrated soccer player.
As if that isn’t enough, imagine having to see him on television named 'Man of the Match' for his performance at the Carling Knockout Cup tournament and pocketing R100 000 this past weekend.
Unfortunately, this is the reality of Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, a survivor of gender-based violence (GBV) at the hands of Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, who was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on the night of 7 September 2020.
RELATED: (LISTEN) 'Hurt men hurt men. Hurt men hurt children. Hurt men hurt women'
RELATED: 'Men need to be role models to boys to stop GBV' - Uyinene Mrwetyana's mother
RELATED: 'GBV work cannot be done on a part-time basis': activist
The sad reality is that this doesn't come as a surprise for many in South Africa, where convicted felons are living freely.
Madumise says that as a country we've made a mockery of GBV, adding that Pirates have been very performative when in the past they have committed to fight the scourge of GBV, yet convicted Lorch is on the field.
She adds that what they should have done is to have waited for the court to finalise the case and provide a sentence.
We have made a mockery of gender-based violence.Adv. Brenda Madumise, Director – Wise4Afrika
This is how misogyny represents itself.Adv. Brenda Madumise, Director – Wise4Afrika
We are not surprised and I don't think that the country should be surprised.Adv. Brenda Madumise, Director – Wise4Afrika
Wessels agrees that the actions have given off the perception that the football club condones GBV.
He does however note that if an employee commits any form of misconduct outside of the workplace, it's typically not the employer's prerogative to discipline the employee.
Following the sentence, the decision whether or not to field Lorch might change, says Wessels.
There is no doubt that this is going to tarnish their [Orlando Pirates] good name and reputation that they've had.Adv. Tertius Wessels, Labour Lawyer and Legal Director – Strata-g Labour Solutions
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Woman beater Thembinkosi Lorch wins Man of the Match: 'It's a mockery of GBV!'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/abuse_woman.html
