Arendsvlei - kykNET's 'best' telenovela - ends after 6 seasons
kykNET's first and only award-winning telenovela, _Arendsvlei, _comes to an end in June 2024 after six seasons.
The series' Instagram page confirmed their 'farewell season' on social media.
Arendsvlei fans will no longer be captivated by the drama in Arendsvlei High School and the iconic Cupido family between Mondays and Thursdays at 7.30 pm.
The series flighted its first episode in October 2018 and has since aired more than 1000 episodes.
Early this year, Arendsvlei received three South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAS) for:
• Best Achievement in Directing
• Best Telenovela
• Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela as voted for by the public
The show's creative producer, Roberta Durrant, said they are proud of the show's achievements but it was "always meant to come to an end" as a telenovela.
Arendsvlei is not a soap opera – it's a telenovela. It was always meant to come to an end. That the show still captivates viewers after six years is a remarkable achievement. We are grateful that we can end Arendsvlei on a high note.Roberta Durrant, Creative Producer - Arendsvlei
Local soapie 7de Laan comes to an end in December.
RELATED: TOTSIENS, 7DE LAAN: SABC 2 BIDS FAREWELL TO HIT SERIES AFTER 24 SEASONS
This article first appeared on KFM : Arendsvlei - kykNET's 'best' telenovela - ends after 6 seasons
