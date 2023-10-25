



American singer-songwriter, Ciara, celebrates her 38th birthday today (25 October).

She rose to fame in the early 2000s with her debut album ‘Goodies’ where she had us two-stepping for days.

Fast forward 20 years, she has sold over 45-million records worldwide.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look back at her top 10 hit songs, ranked by Singers Room:

10) ‘Love Sex Magic’ feat. Justin Timberlake

9) ‘Like You’ feat. Bow Wow

8) ‘I’m Out’ feat. Nicki Minaj

7) ‘Get Up’ feat. Chamillionaire

6) ‘I Bet’

5) ‘2 Step’ feat. Missy Elliot

4) ‘Ride’ feat. Ludacris

3) ‘Promise’

2) ‘Oh’ feat. Ludacris

1) ‘Goodies’ feat. Petey Pablo

This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 38th birthday Ciara!