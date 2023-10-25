Happy 62nd Birthday Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers!
On 25 October, 62 years ago - a little drummer boy - Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers was born!
Here are some facts you might find interesting about the musician:
• Smith's middle name is Gaylord
• Smith's been the drummer of the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers since 1988
• The Red Hot Chili Peppers was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012
• Smith was also the drummer of the hard rock supergroup Chickenfoot and of the all-instrumental outfit Chad Smith's Bombastic Meatbats which was formed in 2007
• In 2007, Smith also worked with the Chicks on Taking the Long Way, an album that won five Grammy Awards in 2007
• Spin magazine placed Smith 10th on their list of the "100 Greatest Drummers of Alternative Music" in May 2013
• Smith is also known for his charity work, especially with young musicians and supports other non-profit organisations
• The rock legend's also a father of four
What's Smith up to now?
Still rocking on...
And taking cool pics for the gram...
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 62nd Birthday Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2016_RiP_Red_Hot_Chili_Peppers_-_Chad_Smith_-_by_2eight_-_DSC0123.jpg
