



On 25 October, 62 years ago - a little drummer boy - Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers was born!

Here are some facts you might find interesting about the musician:

• Smith's middle name is Gaylord

• Smith's been the drummer of the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers since 1988

• The Red Hot Chili Peppers was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012

• Smith was also the drummer of the hard rock supergroup Chickenfoot and of the all-instrumental outfit Chad Smith's Bombastic Meatbats which was formed in 2007

• In 2007, Smith also worked with the Chicks on Taking the Long Way, an album that won five Grammy Awards in 2007

• Spin magazine placed Smith 10th on their list of the "100 Greatest Drummers of Alternative Music" in May 2013

• Smith is also known for his charity work, especially with young musicians and supports other non-profit organisations

• The rock legend's also a father of four

What's Smith up to now?

Still rocking on...

And taking cool pics for the gram...

This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 62nd Birthday Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers!