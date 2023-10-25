



Aubrey Masango is joined by Elmarie Erasmus, a Director at Clark's Attorneys, about this recent decision by the Constitutional Court and to get a better understanding of what it means and how it would be applied.

RELATED: ConCourt to hear landmark case challenging the Divorce Act

The Constitutional Court has given Parliament 24 months to amend a section of the Divorce Act to allow divorced spouses to claim from their former partners, even if they were married "out of community of property".

The Court found that Section 7(3) of the Divorce Act was unconstitutional.

The ruling means those who married out of community of property will now be entitled to a share of the assets if that individual can show they made a significant non-financial contribution to the marriage.

Lawyer Elmarie Erasmus is a director at Clark's Attorney's who was involved in the case before the court.

... prior to this case, this remedy was only available to certain litigants. Elmarie Erasmus, Drector - Clark's Attorneys

Previously, Section 7(3) of the Act allowed courts to divvy up the assets in a more fair and equitable way if that individual could show they made a significant non-financial contribution to the marriage.

But it only applied to marriages entered into before 1984.

All spouses married after that date were not entitled to that relief. So our client, Mrs G, was married for 30 years and she was not entitled to claim a redistribution order. We found that profoundly unjust. Elmarie Erasmus, Drector - Clark's Attorneys

She was expected to leave the marriage with the clothes on her back. Elmarie Erasmus, Drector - Clark's Attorneys

RELATED: ConCourt Divorce Act ruling a win for women

This article first appeared on 702 : Fair & just: ConCourt ruling recognises non-financial contributions to marriage