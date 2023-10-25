Happy 39th trip around the sun, Katy Perry!
Katy Perry, born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson and known as the "queen of camp" turns 39 years old today, 25 October!
Perry is currently an American Idol judge but she is best known for her influence on modern pop music for which she's won multiple Grammy Awards.
Here are some of Katy Perry's greatest hits!
Birthday (we had to)
Dark Horse
California Gurls
Roar
Teenage Dream
Hot N Cold
Firework
I Kissed a Girl
Chained to the Rhythm
Swish Swish
Part of Me
Wide Awake
Unconditionally
This is How We Do
Apart from her music, Perry is busy with her own shoe collection and her Firework Foundation which helps kids reach their full potential... and of course, doing photo shoot things with one of her fave things, puppies!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 39th trip around the sun, Katy Perry!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Katy_Perry_@B96_Radio_Jingle_Bash_1996_in_Chicago.jpg
