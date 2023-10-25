Total collapse: No fuel, no electricity & a third of Gaza's hospitals shut down





Lester Kiewit speaks to Hanan Jarrar, Palestinian Ambassador to South Africa, about reports that Gaza’s healthcare network has collapsed under constant Israeli attacks, with thousands injured and more than 5,700 now dead.

“The healthcare system has reached its worst stage in its history.”

The Ministry of Health in Gaza this week announced that as a result of Israel cutting off access to essential supplies including fuel and electricity, 32 of its health centres were out of service and experiencing a 'total collapse'.

Following the attack by Hamas on 7 October, Israel vowed to 'fight until victory'.

Since then, it has embarked on a bombing offensive that has destroyed neighbourhoods and resulted in a humanitarian crisis.

According to the Ministry of Health...the humanitarian situation in Gaza is on the verge of a catastrophe. Hanan Jarrar, Palestinian Ambassador to South Africa

Twelve hospitals have been completely shut down out of 35 working hospitals in Gaza. Hanan Jarrar, Palestinian Ambassador to South Africa

It's a lack of fuel and no electricity. Hanan Jarrar, Palestinian Ambassador to South Africa

The announcement from the Ministry followed a warning on Tuesday that electric generators powering health facilities in the blockaded Strip had just 48 hours before they would cease functioning due to fuel shortage.

A spokesperson added that the process to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza is "slow and cannot change the reality."

This is due to the Israeli restrictions on inspecting every single item inside these trucks...so you can imagine the time lag. Hanan Jarrar, Palestinian Ambassador to South Africa

Below: NBC News: Gaza hospitals on the brink of collapse as Israel continues to strike - VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

