Freed 85-year-old Hamas hostage: 'They were very generous to us, very kind'
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending world news.
After being held hostage for 16 days by Hamas captors, 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz is a free woman.
Lifshitz shook hands with one of her 6ft masked captors, before looking him in the eye, shaking his hand and saying 'shalom', the Hebrew word for peace.
She described the "painful act" of being taken away from her home by militants, saying that "the young men hit me on the way – they didn't break my ribs but it was painful and I had difficulty breathing."
After being forced to walk in an underground tunnel, which her daughter likened to a spider web, she was met by "people who told us we believe in the Quran” and promised “not to harm” her and the 100 plus other hostages.
Lifshitz said "they really took care of the sanitary side of things so that we didn’t get sick,” eating the same food as Hamas and receiving regular treatments from medical professionals.
"They were very generous to us, very kind. They kept us clean...They took care of every detail. There are a lot of women and they know about feminine hygiene and they took care of everything there," added Lifshitz.
The 85-year-old expressed her disappointment in the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) and their hesitation in acting upon warnings and threats which were given three weeks prior.
“The lack of awareness by Shin Bet and the IDF hurt us a lot,” she expressed, adding that “They warned us three weeks beforehand, they burned fields, they sent fire balloons and the IDF did not treat it seriously."
"Each person had a guard watching him or her. They took care of all the needs. They talked about all kinds of things, they were very friendly."' Sky News (@SkyNews) October 24, 2023
Yocheved Lifshitz details what it was like while being held hostage by Hamas.
🔗 https://t.co/ViphYGDoVz
📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/lSs5io56uH
HOSTAGES NOT RAPED. NO BROKEN PELVISES. DAILY MEDICAL CARE. FOOD. TOILETS CLEANED WITH LYSOL. CLEAN MATTRESSES.' Sam Parker 🇺🇲 (@SamParkerSenate) October 24, 2023
Such are the details given by Yocheved Lifshitz, 85-year old hostage survivor released by Hamas, after spending several days as a hostage in the tunnels of Gaza.… pic.twitter.com/wxgiBDsabR
RELATED: 'You can't pretend history began with the October 7 Israel attack' - Daniel Levy
RELATED: How to help some of the victims of the Israel-Hamas war
It is just those quite odd moments of shared humanity? Whatever else we are, we are still human.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : X: @Drawingart111
More from World
Bed bugs are a global problem, yet we know so little about how they spread
Bed bugs are crawling their way through parts of Europe, but how they spread is still largely a mystery.Read More
Gaza conflict: the US has learned from its ‘forever wars’ – but Israel has not
After Hamas launched an attack on Israel, aground attack has been immanent.Read More
Maine Manhunt: Day 2 of search for gunman in worst US mass shooting this year
The suspected gunman remains on the run after he fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Maine on Wednesday.Read More
SA-born trader manipulated rand/dollar rate, convicted on forex fraud in US
Glen Point Capital's Neil Phillips faces up to ten years in prison after being found guilty by a jury in a New York federal court. His story reads like something out of a movie says Anchor Capital's Peter Armitage.Read More
Israeli invasion of Gaza likely to resemble past battles in Iraq and Syria
Israeli seems to be preparing for a ground campaign which is likely to resemble past difficult battles.Read More
A groundbreaking new physics theory could explain life
Physics has long failed to explain life – but we’re testing a groundbreaking new theory in the labRead More
'Where is your son, PM?' Yair Netanyahu in US as 360K reservists called to war
Israelis are furious that Benjamin Netanyahu's son is 'abandoning' them by staying in the US while others are called up to fight.Read More
Israel rages after Guterres (UN) says Hamas attack 'didn't happen in a vacuum'
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the call for his resignation, describing it as an “unprovoked attack”.Read More
New Zealand community start a petition to stop Celine Dion music battle
The music battle included people gathering in the area with their cars and blasting music from sirens typically used for emergency warnings.Read More