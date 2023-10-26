LPG customers hit by another hike in 'unlawful' surcharge





Lester Kiewit speaks to Avhapfani Tshifularo, executive director at SA Petroleum Industry Association, about an unlawful levy on LPG supplied into the Western Cape by EML Energy, which means that customers are having to pay more for gas.

There's been another unlawful levy added to Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplied into the Western Cape this month.

Gas suppliers and consumers are being forced to shell out for the surcharge because of a new importer, EML Energy.

One local gas supplier told CapeTalk it was having a negative knock on effect, as prices have had to be increased to cover the new charge.

News24 reports that major gas suppliers Easigas, Afrox, and Oryx had, indicated they had no choice but to pay the surcharge or face supply shortages.

It says, EML Energy was permitted to step in on a short-term basis to bring gas into the Sunrise Energy LPG terminal in Saldanha Bay.

When CapeTalk approached EML Energy's general manager, Hasa Baloyi, for comment on Oct 17 we received an email reply saying he no longer worked for EML Energy.

The Good Morning Cape Town team were then directed to Simiso Mkhize who did not respond to their queries.

Avhapfani Tshifularo, executive director of SA Petroleum Industry Association provides an update on the situation:

During the change of our traditional supplier starting to be an import aggregator, probably they realised that they deal they've entered with the infrastructure owner it does not adequately compensate them. Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive director - SA Petroleum Industry Association

However, there is a process that you must follow if you are to go about increasing the price beyond the MRGP because its a regulated price by the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy. Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive director - SA Petroleum Industry Association

In simply terms, it's non compliance by whoever is imposing the surcharge. Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive director - SA Petroleum Industry Association

While the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has so far remained silent on whether or not its investigation into the matter is progressing, Tshifularo says the issue is currently being investigated.

The regulator needs to look into this closely. Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive director - SA Petroleum Industry Association