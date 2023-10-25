Ketamine, psychedelic drugs may make brains more flexible - new research

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
It's o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand. 27 October 2023 3:15 PM
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim 'recovering well' after surgery Last month Andrew Make, AKA "Sipho", shared his story of how we was brutally assaulted by Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens. 27 October 2023 2:22 PM
View all Local
Expulsion of public reps from party won't hinder political campaign - KZN EFF The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for the... 27 October 2023 10:38 AM
National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challenge The BELA Bill will amend the South African Schools Act to respond to changing demographics in communities and transform the sector... 27 October 2023 7:00 AM
Mashatile declares 2 properties as Parly publishes register of MPs' interests Parliament says this year has been the quickest it's published the annual register of members' interests - only 24 days since the... 26 October 2023 6:58 AM
View all Politics
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage? The 500 miners have since been released. 27 October 2023 10:12 AM
BHI Trust fund manager hands himself over for 'fraud', investors at risk Buce Whitfield talks to Just One Lap's Simon Brown about the extraordinary story of Craig Warriner and the BHI Trust. 26 October 2023 9:32 PM
Yoco says it's disbursed R2bn to 50 000 businesses through cash advances Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Adam Duxbury, Capital Lead at payments platform Yoco. 26 October 2023 8:39 PM
View all Business
Watter kant? EskomSeKant! EskomSePush changes its name EskomSePush makes it clear what 'kant' they are on. 27 October 2023 9:14 AM
US YouTuber brings chocolate brand to SA, prepare for kids' demands! YouTuber Mr Beast has more than 200 million followers, with tweens and teens among his most fervent fans. MyBroadband did a taste... 26 October 2023 7:14 PM
The significance of the Haka: 'It's been part of their culture for centuries' What we know we can expect before Saturdays RWC final is the All Blacks will performing the Haka. 26 October 2023 4:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023. 27 October 2023 3:31 PM
Former All Black and wife of SA descent: Who's Sonny Bill backing in RWC final? Kick-off is at 9pm, 28 October 2023. 27 October 2023 3:14 PM
RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ Ruthewaan Waggie - a South African living in New Zealand explains what it's like living in New Zealand for the RWC finals. 27 October 2023 3:07 PM
View all Sport
#AnHourWith SA singer Arnold de Wet will take you on a music memory journey Get ready for chart-topping music from the 80's and 90's this Sunday, as we give control of our music playlist to our special gues... 27 October 2023 11:52 AM
Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA If South Africa beats New Zealand tomorrow... Kieran and Darren make a bet in the name of frenemies. 27 October 2023 8:39 AM
On this day in 1985, Whitney Houston earns her first number one hit At just 22 years old, Whitney Houston scored her first number one song with 'Saving All My Love For You'. 26 October 2023 11:38 AM
View all Entertainment
Bed bugs are a global problem, yet we know so little about how they spread Bed bugs are crawling their way through parts of Europe, but how they spread is still largely a mystery. 27 October 2023 5:27 PM
Gaza conflict: the US has learned from its 'forever wars' – but Israel has not After Hamas launched an attack on Israel, aground attack has been immanent. 27 October 2023 3:53 PM
Maine Manhunt: Day 2 of search for gunman in worst US mass shooting this year The suspected gunman remains on the run after he fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Maine on Wednesday. 27 October 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: 'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise' The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener. 26 October 2023 6:32 AM
For South Africa: 'Stronger Together ad should be in nation-building museum' Ahead of Saturday's World Cup final between the Springboks and the All Blacks, there's no better time to watch/rewatch DStv's powe... 25 October 2023 8:12 PM
The Springboks are FREAKIN' AWESOME (and not only because they're good) I'm no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I'm falling deeply in love with South Africa's national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
View all Opinion
Ketamine, psychedelic drugs may make brains more flexible - new research

25 October 2023 1:05 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Depression
MDMA
Magic mushrooms
Psilocybin
psychedelic drugs
LSD
SSRIs
ketamine

Antidepressants, ketamine and psychedelic drugs may make brains more flexible, which is key to treating depression.

Written by Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian: Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Cambridge and Christelle Langley: Postdoctoral Research Associate, Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Cambridge

The first-line pharmacological treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD) is antidepressant drugs known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). However, a significant proportion of people don’t respond to these drugs.

Given that major depression is a global mental health problem that is on the increase, it is important to find novel pharmacological treatments for those who do not respond to the current ones. But to do that, we need to understand exactly how the drugs work – which we currently don’t.

MDD is a debilitating and distressing mental health disorder, trapping sufferers in a rigid and negative state of mind. There’s even evidence suggesting that this lack of flexibility is associated with cognitive changes, including negative thoughts and biases, and problems with learning and memory.

In our new study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, we show that an SSRI called ecitalopram may actually make brains more “plastic” – meaning more flexible and adaptive; more able to facilitate communication between neurons (brain cells). Brain plasticity is simply the ability of neural circuits to change through growth and reorganisation. Learning involves brain plasticity, including changes in neural circuits, and can help people to recover from depression.

One novel treatment option for depression, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, is intranasal esketamine (an anaesthetic made from ketamine), although it has not as yet been approved for use by the NHS. The psychedelic drugs LSD and psilocybin are also being investigated for treatment-resistant depression in research studies, but are not yet approved by regulatory bodies. When these studies are conducted, there is careful monitoring by a medical professional to ensure participant safety.

RELATED: [LISTEN] Are antidepressants the cure to premature ejaculation?

We know that both SSRIs and psychedelics target the same brain receptor (known as the 5HT-2A). By contrast, eskatamine, similar to ketamine, works on a different receptor (N-methyl-D-aspartate or NMDA) and affects the brain chemical glutamate.

So how do SSRIs and psychedelics work to reduce symptoms of depression? At present, we don’t have the full picture. But the 5HT-2A receptor is linked to the brain chemical serotonin, increasing levels of it in the brain. And a recent study has indeed shown that serotonin appears to be reduced in people with depression.

SSRIs, however, also affect the neurotransmitters GABA and glutamate. The latter has been linked to learning, cognition and memory – suggesting SSRI may actually help to restore cognitive function. Although the exact mechanisms of psychedelics are not yet fully understood, their antidepressant effects seem to work in a similar way to SSRIs given their effects on 5HT-2A receptors. However, there are also other reactions to psychedelics, such as hallucinations.

Measuring brain plasticity

All these drugs have therefore been suggested to affect brain plasticity. However, in humans, it can be difficult to estimate levels of brain plasticity. One common method that scientists have used is to measure a protein called the brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in blood samples.

BDNF helps brain plasticity by increasing the number of synapses (locations where neurons can communicate with each other), as well as the branches and growth of developing neurons. Synapses are particularly important in brain functioning as they allow transmission of chemical and electrical signals from one neuron to another. Similarly, synapses also store brain chemicals for release.

There have been some studies showing that antidepressant drugs increase BDNF. However, better techniques are required to study plasticity in the human brain.

RELATED: Using MDMA to treat PTSD: 'It's a really emotional, life changing experience'

Depression © mik38/123rf.com
Depression © mik38/123rf.com

To develop better drugs, one approach is to find anti-depressant drugs with a faster mechanism of action. According to the NHS website, SSRIs usually need to be taken for two to four weeks before any benefit is felt.

We suspected that one reason for this delayed effect may be that brain plasticity needs to occur with SSRI treatment. As this process involves rewiring, such as the creation of synapses and circuits, it isn’t instant but is thought to take approximately 14-21 days.

In our study, which was a collaboration between the University of Cambridge and the University of Copenhagen, we used a novel technique to measure plasticity in the human brain, following SSRI treatment, for the first time.

Thirty-two participants underwent positron emission tomography (PET) scanning to detect the amount of a protein called “synaptic vesicle glycoprotein 2A”, or SV2A, in the brain. We know that SV2A is a marker of the presence of synapses. An increased amount would suggest that more synapses are present and therefore that brain plasticity is higher.

Our results showed a rise in this protein as a result of taking escitalopram (an SSRI). We found that, in those taking escitalopram, increased SV2A was associated with increased duration of the drug. Our findings suggest that brain plasticity increases over three to five weeks in healthy humans following daily intake of escitalopram.

This is the first real evidence in humans that SSRIs really do boost neuroplasticity – seen in the brain – and that this is one of the reasons it can treat depression. Similar evidence from studies in the human brain is still required for psychedelics.

It makes sense that if antidepressant treatment facilitates brain plasticity, this should make it easier for people taking these treatments to learn new things. We know that the ability to adopt new strategies and change them if they don’t work (supported by what researchers call cognitive flexibility), is key to recovering from depression.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation.

The Conversation


