[PICS] 'I watched White Lotus and booked a flight to Sicily' – John Maytham

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Springboks AKA 'The nation builders' suggests Rise Mzansi leader The Springboks’ real gift to South Africa is leadership says Rise Mzansi leader, Songezo Zibi. 31 October 2023 3:39 PM
Woman flies from ITALY to welcome Boks home: 'We do crazy things for our Bokke!' A woman flew from Italy just to see the Springboks arrive back in South Africa after their World Cup win. 31 October 2023 3:33 PM
Have you spotted an otter at the V&A Waterfront? Don't approach it, report it Here's how... 31 October 2023 2:47 PM
View all Local
ANC reviewing whether EFF coalition 'falls in line with National Framework' The African National Congress (ANC) is looking to review its coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). 30 October 2023 12:53 PM
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for the... 27 October 2023 10:38 AM
View all Politics
Elon Musk didn’t really want Twitter. One year on and 'X' is sinking It has been a horrifying year for investors or users of X, still widely known as Twitter. 31 October 2023 1:21 PM
Which SOLAR subscription is best for YOU? Let’s compare... Load shedding is tragically still with us, and more and more people are getting rooftop solar to ease the pain. 31 October 2023 11:54 AM
'Karoo Lamb' label can now ONLY be used for lamb from the region Sheep farmers in the Karoo celebrated a victory this weekend after winning exclusive rights to the term "Karoo lamb". 31 October 2023 7:47 AM
View all Business
Makro is having ‘Black Friday’ all month long, first-week deals are here The first week of deals run from 29 October to 5 November, with up to 50% off selected products. 31 October 2023 2:56 PM
[PICS & PRICES] Builders 'price-sheds' with Black Friday deals! With new deals each week for November, Builders in-stores and online are 'price-shedding' - this shedding is what we appreciate. 31 October 2023 2:50 PM
[LISTEN] Is ice cream shrinkflation catching customers cold? Have you noticed an ice cream special online, only to notice that the size has changed but not the price? 31 October 2023 2:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Basketball star Magic Johnson is officially a billionaire This makes him the fourth athlete to join the exclusive club, with a whopping net worth of $1.2 billion. 31 October 2023 1:30 PM
IN PICS, VIDEOS: Springboks get the warmest welcome as they return to SA The 2023 Rugby World Cup champions have arrived in South Africa after defending their title. In a nail-biting game, they secured a... 31 October 2023 12:12 PM
Banyana Banyana one step closer to Paris Olympics Banyana beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 2–0 at Orlando Stadium on Monday (30 October). 31 October 2023 12:02 PM
View all Sport
Galileo Open Air Cinema season is open, don't miss a 'magical' experience! This favourite summer time activity is back from October 2023 to April 2024 - making for "deliciously chilled" evenings. 31 October 2023 1:10 PM
Happy 62nd birthday, Larry Mullen Jr. from U2 U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. celebrates his 62nd birthday today. 31 October 2023 12:17 PM
Prescription drugs found in Matthew Perry's home since actor's passing The 'Friends' star (54) had a long, public battle with drugs and alcohol and was a smoker but no illicit drugs were found. 31 October 2023 12:13 PM
View all Entertainment
'Biden used to be one of the good guys, what happened?' - Dr Oscar van Heerden "Dotty Biden doesn't know if he is coming or going," writes UJ research fellow Dr Oscar Van Heerden. 31 October 2023 4:11 PM
Basketball star Magic Johnson is officially a billionaire This makes him the fourth athlete to join the exclusive club, with a whopping net worth of $1.2 billion. 31 October 2023 1:30 PM
Elon Musk didn’t really want Twitter. One year on and 'X' is sinking It has been a horrifying year for investors or users of X, still widely known as Twitter. 31 October 2023 1:21 PM
View all World
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
View all Africa
4 countries that could be pivotal in the war between Israel and Hamas If the Israel-Hamas war becomes a regional conflict, these four countries could be pivotal, writes Jessica Genauer. 31 October 2023 11:37 AM
Should we stop eating meat (or eat less of it) for the good of the planet? More and more people compellingly argue that going meat-free is essential to mitigate the worst effects of the climate crisis. 31 October 2023 8:15 AM
How the world might look if animals had legal rights A world without killing or exploiting animals can be difficult to imagine. 30 October 2023 12:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[PICS] 'I watched White Lotus and booked a flight to Sicily' – John Maytham

31 October 2023 10:31 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
John maytham travels

Good food, great wine and beautiful views; John Maytham knows how to holiday the right way.

Pippa Hudson interviews John Maytham about his recent travels to Sicily.

CapeTalk's John Maytham is known to have what some may call a chronic travel bug.

After watching HBO's 'The White Lotus' season 2, which is based in Italy, Maytham booked a ticket to experience it first-hand.

He describes the trip as the perfect balance of wonderful food, great wine and breath-taking views.

image1-1jpeg
image5jpeg

Maytham spent the first week of his travels on Salina, one of the Aeolian Islands north of Sicily, and the second-largest island in the archipelago.

Because of active volcanic activity, seismologists are constantly on the scene. Should there be threats of imminent eruptions, the mountain is closed-off.

It's constantly pushing out steam and it's just an extraordinary experience to be at the top of the mountain and to look down and see this steam coming up.

John Maytham, The Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

It's fabulous to see vineyards coming out of volcanic rock.

John Maytham, The Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
thumbnail-image4jpg

Most times when we think about Italy, our mind instantly goes to wine and pasta and this trip was no different for Maytham.

After being woken up with a freshly-baked pastry and fresh pot of coffee, each day started on a sweet note.

With staples such as anchovies, fish and prawns, we're almost certain that doctors would give Maytham's iron levels a tick of approval.

Breaded anchovies with pasta is one of the dishes that was on the menu of just about every restaurant I went to.

John Maytham, The Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

You can eat well, but cheaply.

John Maytham, The Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
thumbnail-image0jpg
image3jpeg

After a long day of wining, dining and visiting historical sites, the only thing left to do was to take a dip into the crystal-clear Mediterranean.

While the rand is struggling against the euro, he says that there are ways to save money, such as booking out an airbnb, which could cost anywhere between R900 and R1000 a night, use public transport instead of renting out a car and look for cheaper restaurants – remember, expensive doesn't always mean better.

image6jpeg
image0-3jpeg

I don't know that I ever want to rank the holidays that I've had...but this certainly was up there.

John Maytham, The Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




31 October 2023 10:31 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
John maytham travels

More from Lifestyle

Makro store / Wikimedia Commons: ChrisMakro

Makro is having ‘Black Friday’ all month long, first-week deals are here

31 October 2023 2:56 PM

The first week of deals run from 29 October to 5 November, with up to 50% off selected products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nattyblissful/123rf.com

[PICS & PRICES] Builders 'price-sheds' with Black Friday deals!

31 October 2023 2:50 PM

With new deals each week for November, Builders in-stores and online are 'price-shedding' - this shedding is what we appreciate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ice cream / Pexels: ROMAN ODINTSOV

[LISTEN] Is ice cream shrinkflation catching customers cold?

31 October 2023 2:41 PM

Have you noticed an ice cream special online, only to notice that the size has changed but not the price?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mildly striking Black Friday vector. Picture: Pixabay.com

[PICS & PRICES] Weekly Black Friday deals at Game starts 1 November!

31 October 2023 2:22 PM

Week one (of four) of Game's Black Friday Deals are here and they're valid from 1 to 7 November only!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Polina Kovaleva

Study finds sleeping with an eye mask can improve memory, alertness

31 October 2023 1:56 PM

Sleep quantity and quality are crucial for brain function. Here's how eye masks can help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

Which SOLAR subscription is best for YOU? Let’s compare...

31 October 2023 11:54 AM

Load shedding is tragically still with us, and more and more people are getting rooftop solar to ease the pain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vegan vs carnivore diet / Pexels: Malidate Van

Should we stop eating meat (or eat less of it) for the good of the planet?

31 October 2023 8:15 AM

More and more people compellingly argue that going meat-free is essential to mitigate the worst effects of the climate crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

'Karoo Lamb' label can now ONLY be used for lamb from the region

31 October 2023 7:47 AM

Sheep farmers in the Karoo celebrated a victory this weekend after winning exclusive rights to the term "Karoo lamb".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

AI run businesses an opportunity to ensure ‘artificial persons’ follow the law

30 October 2023 3:06 PM

AIs could soon run businesses which could be an opportunity to ensure they follow the law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Supplied

Virgin Atlantic's Cape Town/London route returns with 80 000 additional seats

30 October 2023 1:07 PM

It's time to pack your bags and book those tickets!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

What do rugby world champs do? Give Eben 'Elizabedi' Etzebeth a fresh cut at 5am

Sport

[PICS] 'I watched White Lotus and booked a flight to Sicily' – John Maytham

Lifestyle

15 December public holiday: Good for unity, bad for South Africa's economy?

Local

EWN Highlights

Investigations into Matthew Lani continuing, says NPA after charges dropped

31 October 2023 5:55 PM

Senzo Meyiwa: Court hears how police used a tactical takedown to arrest Sibiya

31 October 2023 5:41 PM

SABC Bill 'constitutionally sound', Parly committee hears

31 October 2023 5:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA