[PICS] 'I watched White Lotus and booked a flight to Sicily' – John Maytham

CapeTalk's John Maytham is known to have what some may call a chronic travel bug.

After watching HBO's 'The White Lotus' season 2, which is based in Italy, Maytham booked a ticket to experience it first-hand.

He describes the trip as the perfect balance of wonderful food, great wine and breath-taking views.

Maytham spent the first week of his travels on Salina, one of the Aeolian Islands north of Sicily, and the second-largest island in the archipelago.

Because of active volcanic activity, seismologists are constantly on the scene. Should there be threats of imminent eruptions, the mountain is closed-off.

It's constantly pushing out steam and it's just an extraordinary experience to be at the top of the mountain and to look down and see this steam coming up. John Maytham, The Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

It's fabulous to see vineyards coming out of volcanic rock. John Maytham, The Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Most times when we think about Italy, our mind instantly goes to wine and pasta and this trip was no different for Maytham.

After being woken up with a freshly-baked pastry and fresh pot of coffee, each day started on a sweet note.

With staples such as anchovies, fish and prawns, we're almost certain that doctors would give Maytham's iron levels a tick of approval.

Breaded anchovies with pasta is one of the dishes that was on the menu of just about every restaurant I went to. John Maytham, The Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

You can eat well, but cheaply. John Maytham, The Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

After a long day of wining, dining and visiting historical sites, the only thing left to do was to take a dip into the crystal-clear Mediterranean.

While the rand is struggling against the euro, he says that there are ways to save money, such as booking out an airbnb, which could cost anywhere between R900 and R1000 a night, use public transport instead of renting out a car and look for cheaper restaurants – remember, expensive doesn't always mean better.

I don't know that I ever want to rank the holidays that I've had...but this certainly was up there. John Maytham, The Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

