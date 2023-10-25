[WATCH] Bryan Habana and Dan Carter chat SA vs NZ final





Two former rugby legends chat about their expert predictions for Saturday's game.

Watch below.

It's been 28 years since South Africa played New Zealand in a Rugby World Cup final.

Since then, Bryan Habana notes that the Springboks are "the most transformative team we've ever had. Hopefully, we do what we did in 2019."

Carter says that there's epic history and rivalry between the Springboks and the All Blacks but "the respect is mutual. No matter what stage you're in, you know you're in for a huge battle with the Springboks."

On what makes the All Blacks great, Habana says...

You can analyse them as much as possible but their weaknesses are limited. Bryan Habana - Former Springbok Player

And on what makes the Springboks great, Carter says...

You guys know how to win, the self-belief the Springboks have built is invaluable. The All Blacks will have to try and match the physicality because it's always pretty brutal playing against the Springboks. Dan Carter - Former All Blacks Player

On what both teams might be doing right now, reports confirm that the Springboks are currently practicing in the rain to prepare for rainy weather conditions on Saturday while New Zealand is using the knowledge of legacy players to strategise with psychologists who are able to prep the team's mental skills.

While Habana and Carter are equally worried about how Saturday's game can go, they're both confident that we'll "see a great game of rugby."

I am a little bit worried about Saturday but I have faith in the Springboks. It's going to be a great game of rugby. Bryan Habana - Former Springbok Player

It's probably going to be one of the best Rugby World Cup finals of all time. That's how much this game means to both teams. Dan Carter - Former All Blacks Player

Good to know that these legends' nerve levels are on par with the rest of ours - shoo!

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Bryan Habana and Dan Carter chat SA vs NZ final