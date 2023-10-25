KZN govt pulls R20m in funding to host SAMAs
JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal government will no longer contribute R20 million towards hosting the South African Music Awards (SAMAs).
This follows public outcry and a warning by President Cyril Ramaphosa for the government to practice fiscal responsibility.
In a media briefing on Wednesday, MEC for Economic Affairs Siboniso Duma said that the issue had unfortunately been highly politicised by opposition parties.
Duma said that the government was merely trying to support the creative arts industry.
"The return of investment was going to be at the value of around R450 million and it was going to be depending on another score because you will find that each time there is an event taking place in the province, a lot of investment might come after it because if you are going to host the Samas for the next three years, there are strategic people that are going to come. Sama's are like Grammy's in South Africa."
This article first appeared on EWN : KZN govt pulls R20m in funding to host SAMAs
