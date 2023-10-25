



Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

This funny video of a couple running late for a cruise ship is going viral.

As they ran for their lives trying to catch the ship, they realised it was too late.

Bathong 🙆‍♂️ the shadow of the ship 🚢 moving away 🤧@pmcafrica pic.twitter.com/e76Wrk4MtD ' Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) October 23, 2023

It is unclear whether they eventually managed to make it onto the ship.

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Annnnnnd we are LATE! Couple misses a cruise ship trip