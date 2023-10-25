Off-duty pilot accused of shutting down plane’s engines mid-flight





Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.

An off-duty pilot charged with 83 counts of attempted murder and reckless endangerment claimed he was having a nervous breakdown and was under the influence.

Joseph Emerson allegedly tried to shut off the plane’s engines by pulling the fire extinguisher handles on an Alaska Airlines flight from Washington State to San Francisco.

Handy if there is a fire so you can stop the fuel from getting to the engines, but it is not so handy if you’re trying to fly at 30,000 feet. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

Subdued by the flight crew, Emerson was handcuffed to a seat at the back of the plane.

He reportedly then attempted to grab the handle of the emergency exit door during the flight’s descent.

The flight was forced to divert to Portland where Emerson was taken into custody.

Emerson told police he suffers from depression and took psychedelic mushrooms.

