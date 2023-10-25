



Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world's trending news stories.

(Skip to 1:52)

The Grevin Museum in Paris has updated its wax figure of Dwayne Johnson after facing criticism over its features.

Pictures of the wax figure went viral over the weekend, with many calling out the museum for ‘whitewashing’ the actor.

The picture also gained the attention of The Rock himself, “🤣 legit belly laughed at this ☝🏾”

Taking to his Instagram account, Johnson said he would get in contact with the museum to make the relevant changes.

“For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France 🇫🇷 so we can work at ‘updating’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements – starting with my skin colour 🤣✊🏾💪🏾”

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.

This article first appeared on 702 : Dwayne Johnson ‘belly laughs’ at botched wax figure