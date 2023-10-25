Dwayne Johnson ‘belly laughs’ at botched wax figure

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It’s o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand. 27 October 2023 3:15 PM
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim ‘recovering well’ after surgery Last month Andrew Make, AKA “Sipho”, shared his story of how we was brutally assaulted by Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens. 27 October 2023 2:22 PM
View all Local
Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for the... 27 October 2023 10:38 AM
National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challenge The BELA Bill will amend the South African Schools Act to respond to changing demographics in communities and transform the sector... 27 October 2023 7:00 AM
Mashatile declares 2 properties as Parly publishes register of MPs' interests Parliament says this year has been the quickest it’s published the annual register of members’ interests - only 24 days since the... 26 October 2023 6:58 AM
View all Politics
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage? The 500 miners have since been released. 27 October 2023 10:12 AM
BHI Trust fund manager hands himself over for 'fraud', investors at risk Buce Whitfield talks to Just One Lap's Simon Brown about the extraordinary story of Craig Warriner and the BHI Trust. 26 October 2023 9:32 PM
Yoco says it's disbursed R2bn to 50 000 businesses through cash advances Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Adam Duxbury, Capital Lead at payments platform Yoco. 26 October 2023 8:39 PM
View all Business
Watter kant? EskomSeKant! EskomSePush changes its name EskomSePush makes it clear what 'kant' they are on. 27 October 2023 9:14 AM
US YouTuber brings chocolate brand to SA, prepare for kids' demands! YouTuber Mr Beast has more than 200 million followers, with tweens and teens among his most fervent fans. MyBroadband did a taste... 26 October 2023 7:14 PM
The significance of the Haka: 'It's been part of their culture for centuries' What we know we can expect before Saturdays RWC final is the All Blacks will performing the Haka. 26 October 2023 4:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023. 27 October 2023 3:31 PM
Former All Black and wife of SA descent: Who's Sonny Bill backing in RWC final? Kick-off is at 9pm, 28 October 2023. 27 October 2023 3:14 PM
RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ Ruthewaan Waggie - a South African living in New Zealand explains what it's like living in New Zealand for the RWC finals. 27 October 2023 3:07 PM
View all Sport
#AnHourWith SA singer Arnold de Wet will take you on a music memory journey Get ready for chart-topping music from the 80's and 90's this Sunday, as we give control of our music playlist to our special gues... 27 October 2023 11:52 AM
Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA If South Africa beats New Zealand tomorrow... Kieran and Darren make a bet in the name of frenemies. 27 October 2023 8:39 AM
On this day in 1985, Whitney Houston earns her first number one hit At just 22 years old, Whitney Houston scored her first number one song with ‘Saving All My Love For You’. 26 October 2023 11:38 AM
View all Entertainment
Bed bugs are a global problem, yet we know so little about how they spread Bed bugs are crawling their way through parts of Europe, but how they spread is still largely a mystery. 27 October 2023 5:27 PM
Gaza conflict: the US has learned from its ‘forever wars’ – but Israel has not After Hamas launched an attack on Israel, aground attack has been immanent. 27 October 2023 3:53 PM
Maine Manhunt: Day 2 of search for gunman in worst US mass shooting this year The suspected gunman remains on the run after he fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Maine on Wednesday. 27 October 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: 'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise' The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener. 26 October 2023 6:32 AM
For South Africa: 'Stronger Together ad should be in nation-building museum' Ahead of Saturday's World Cup final between the Springboks and the All Blacks, there's no better time to watch/rewatch DStv's powe... 25 October 2023 8:12 PM
The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good) I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Dwayne Johnson ‘belly laughs’ at botched wax figure

25 October 2023 2:22 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Dwayne Johnson

Pictures of the wax figure went viral over the weekend, with many calling out the museum for ‘whitewashing’ the actor.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world's trending news stories.

(Skip to 1:52)

The Grevin Museum in Paris has updated its wax figure of Dwayne Johnson after facing criticism over its features.

Pictures of the wax figure went viral over the weekend, with many calling out the museum for ‘whitewashing’ the actor.

The picture also gained the attention of The Rock himself, “🤣 legit belly laughed at this ☝🏾”

Taking to his Instagram account, Johnson said he would get in contact with the museum to make the relevant changes.

“For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France 🇫🇷 so we can work at ‘updating’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements – starting with my skin colour 🤣✊🏾💪🏾”

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.


This article first appeared on 702 : Dwayne Johnson ‘belly laughs’ at botched wax figure




25 October 2023 2:22 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Dwayne Johnson

More from World

FILE: Bed bug. Picture: Content Providers(s): CDC/ Harvard University, Dr. Gary Alpert; Dr. Harold Harlan; Richard Pollack. Photo Credit: Piotr Naskrecki via wikimedia commons

Bed bugs are a global problem, yet we know so little about how they spread

27 October 2023 5:27 PM

Bed bugs are crawling their way through parts of Europe, but how they spread is still largely a mystery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: @POTUS/Twitter.

Gaza conflict: the US has learned from its ‘forever wars’ – but Israel has not

27 October 2023 3:53 PM

After Hamas launched an attack on Israel, aground attack has been immanent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

Maine Manhunt: Day 2 of search for gunman in worst US mass shooting this year

27 October 2023 9:53 AM

The suspected gunman remains on the run after he fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Maine on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

SA-born trader manipulated rand/dollar rate, convicted on forex fraud in US

26 October 2023 7:32 PM

Glen Point Capital's Neil Phillips faces up to ten years in prison after being found guilty by a jury in a New York federal court. His story reads like something out of a movie says Anchor Capital's Peter Armitage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Israeli invasion of Gaza likely to resemble past battles in Iraq and Syria

26 October 2023 1:50 PM

Israeli seems to be preparing for a ground campaign which is likely to resemble past difficult battles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Petra from Pixabay

A groundbreaking new physics theory could explain life

26 October 2023 12:38 PM

Physics has long failed to explain life – but we’re testing a groundbreaking new theory in the lab

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yair Netanyahu / Wikimedia Commons: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

'Where is your son, PM?' Yair Netanyahu in US as 360K reservists called to war

26 October 2023 9:41 AM

Israelis are furious that Benjamin Netanyahu's son is 'abandoning' them by staying in the US while others are called up to fight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres / Wikimedia Commons: European Parliament from EU

Israel rages after Guterres (UN) says Hamas attack 'didn't happen in a vacuum'

26 October 2023 8:43 AM

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the call for his resignation, describing it as an “unprovoked attack”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celine Dion. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Anirudh Koul

New Zealand community start a petition to stop Celine Dion music battle

25 October 2023 2:45 PM

The music battle included people gathering in the area with their cars and blasting music from sirens typically used for emergency warnings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Off-duty pilot accused of shutting down plane’s engines mid-flight

25 October 2023 2:15 PM

Joseph Emerson alleges he was having a nervous breakdown and was under the influence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rugby World Cup 2023 final preview: New Zealand v South Africa

Sport

Koeberg delays: Unit 1 in a 'very good state' - Eskom's chief nuclear officer

Local

Ramaphosa considering making Sunday a public holiday if Boks win RWC - Magwenya

Local

EWN Highlights

The week that was: Boks bring it home! Manhunt 4 US mass shooter, Gaza deaths

27 October 2023 10:20 PM

Statistics SA says Census faced delays in WC due to racism

27 October 2023 10:16 PM

Kulelisonto: Mkhulu umonakalo eKZN, babuyele kamlungu o'blue light bullies'

27 October 2023 9:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA