



According to AccuWeather, temperatures are dropping and it's going to be rainy and wet over the next few days in Paris - including Saturday (28 October).

Image source: screengrab from AccuCheck

This means the Rugby World Cup final's field will be wet and balls will be slippery - slippery enough so the World Cup slips out of South Africa's hands or not-so slippery that we clutch on to that trophy, bringing it home - in rain or shine?

Only time will tell.

This article first appeared on KFM : Could rainy Paris weather risk South Africa's chances of a Rugby World Cup win?