Could rainy Paris weather risk South Africa's chances of a Rugby World Cup win?
According to AccuWeather, temperatures are dropping and it's going to be rainy and wet over the next few days in Paris - including Saturday (28 October).
This means the Rugby World Cup final's field will be wet and balls will be slippery - slippery enough so the World Cup slips out of South Africa's hands or not-so slippery that we clutch on to that trophy, bringing it home - in rain or shine?
Only time will tell.
This article first appeared on KFM : Could rainy Paris weather risk South Africa's chances of a Rugby World Cup win?
More from Sport
2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor
Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023.Read More
Former All Black and wife of SA descent: Who's Sonny Bill backing in RWC final?
Kick-off is at 9pm, 28 October 2023.Read More
RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ
Ruthewaan Waggie - a South African living in New Zealand explains what it's like living in New Zealand for the RWC finals.Read More
[WATCH] Gwijo Squad spots Springbok Eben Etzebeth in Paris, breaks into song
Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika! Groen kant, forever!Read More
"It's been a healing process": Caster on her memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.Read More
2023 RWC: 'It's going to be brutal but Springboks have a good chance of winning'
Wet weather forecast for RWC final: 'It becomes a kicking game'
With wet weather conditions forecasted for the RWC final, teams will have another challenge to overcome.Read More
SA vs NZ: "The Springboks seem really calm." Rugby Commentator, Matthew Pearce
Number one commentator in the world, Matthew Pearce weighs in on the final tomorrow.Read More
'What Rassie has done with the Springboks shows what's possible in SA'
The Rugby World Cup final is almost upon us, and Rassie Erasmus could become a rugby legend depending on the outcome.Read More