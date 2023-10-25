Streaming issues? Report here
AIG ends funeral cover, 3 months' notice places policy holders at risk

25 October 2023 8:46 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Funeral cover
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
funeral policies
consumer issues

AIG SA has given clients notice that funeral cover will stop at the end of January - but what about the 6-month waiting period generally required when they try to find an alternative insurer?

Bruce Whitfield finds out more from consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

© dolgachov/123rf.com
© dolgachov/123rf.com

US insurance giant American International Group (AIG) is pulling out of the South African funeral cover market.

AIG South Africa has announced to its policyholders that it's discontinuing funeral policies from midnight on January 21, 2024.

After careful consideration and strategic evaluation, we have taken the decision to stop offering our AIG Funeral Product. As a result, we are left with no choice but to terminate your policy, effective Midnight 31 January 2024, your policy will no longer be in effect.

AIG South Africa

This gives clients just over three months' notice, BUT most funeral policies have a six-month waiting period notes consumer journo Wendy Knowler.

This is to ensure that you don't apply for funeral cover while a person is on their deathbed, she explains.

RELATED: Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members

Funeral policies make up a large percentage of the insurance products bought by consumers in South Africa.

In 2021, 42% of adult South Africans reported having funeral cover while just 10% have life insurance, according to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.

Knowler says there's a widely-held misperception that if you cancel funeral policies - and certainly if the company cancels on you as in this case - and you haven't claimed, you're entitled to a refund on your premiums.

RELATED: LISTEN 'You CAN'T claim from a funeral policy unless waiting period is over'

Sadly, this is not the case, as AIG has had to tell its policy holders.

"The policy does not have a cash value and as such there is unfortunately no partial or full refund of premiums as these paid for the coverage provided over the policy duration.”

Knowler has herself heard from some very upset funeral policy holders.

Here is one response, from a pensioner who called AIG's behaviour "despicable".

For the past 5 years I've had a funeral policy with AIG Insurance, paying R263.31 every month. I've never missed a premium. The sad thing is that now, being over 64 ,the funeral policy premiums will be extremely expensive for a quarter of the cover of the AIG policy.

John - AIG funeral policy holder

Scroll up to listen to the complete conversation




