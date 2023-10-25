The MIND-BLOWING cost of Rugby World Cup Final tickets
Imagine sitting in the Stade de France, in the best seats in the stadium, with your favourite person.
The two of you watch in anticipation as South Africa takes on New Zealand to (hopefully) bring us another World Cup Victory.
While that might sound like a dream come true, the cost of this is the thing of nightmares.
For those two seats, you would have to cough up almost R340 000 and that is not including flights and accommodation.
A graphic is doing the rounds showing the prices of World Cup Final tickets and they are absolutely insane.
For the cheapest tickets, category 4 upper level, the cost is a whopping R18,550 per person.
From there it only gets worse, with these being the prices per person:
Category 4/3: Behind Goals Upper/Middle – R26,950.00
Category 2: Upper/Corner Level – R28,500.00
Category 2: Lower – R42,650.00
Category 1: Upper Tier – R46,400.00
Category 1: Lower Tier – R48,850.00
Category 1: Longside Middle Corner – R76, 450.00
Category 1: Longside Lower Central Blocks – R97,550.00
Category 1: Block S14 – R169,880.00
The graphic below shows where you will be sitting in the stadium for those prices.
While watching the match live would be amazing, for those prices I think most of us will be happy to settle for watching on South African soil.
