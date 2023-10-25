Shudufhadzo Musida wants kids to feel seen and heard with her new book





Bongani Bingwa speaks to author and former Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musida about her new children’s book.

The book explores themes of bullying, identity, bravery, forgiveness, displaced families, and the bond of friendships. But most importantly, the power of community and the magic we find when we use our voices.

Musida says it was important to write this story to give children a voice and let them know they are not alone.

It was important because I wanted to give them a seat at the table around issues and conversations that matter to them. A lot of the time we fly over these important conversations to protect them [children]. Shudufhadzo Musida, author

‘I am Shudu: Finding my Voice, Knowing my Strength’ is for children between the ages of six and 10.

It is also available in four languages – English, Tshivenda, Afrikaans, and IsiXhosa.

It was really important to me to write a book that makes them feel seen and makes them feel heard and addresses the issues that they are currently facing today. Shudufhadzo Musida, author

‘I am Shudu: Finding my Voice, Knowing my Strength’ is available for pre-order.

