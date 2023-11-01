How you can make use of the CSOS' world-class dispute resolution services

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Table Mountain struck by crime spree: 'People do not feel safe' A spring of muggings at and around Table Mountain has raised the need for a Mountain Safety initiative. 3 November 2023 2:44 PM
SA Police set to hit the gym after signing MOU Police officers will get 20% off contracts with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness. 3 November 2023 1:17 PM
Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA' Springboks captain Siya Kolisi thanked parliamentarians and his forebears for what they've done to level the playing field for him... 3 November 2023 1:09 PM
View all Local
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role,... 2 November 2023 9:12 PM
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended. 2 November 2023 2:26 PM
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war. 2 November 2023 10:04 AM
View all Politics
‘Good financial behaviour’ can save you from EasyEquities new monthly fee EasyEquities has introduced a monthly fee to encourage regular investment. 3 November 2023 12:43 PM
Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily Exports of South African made cars are expected to continue rising for the rest of the year. 3 November 2023 10:06 AM
AGOA poses no threat to African Continental Free Trade Area, says AU African Union Trade Commissioner Albert Muchanga said African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Growth and Opportunity A... 3 November 2023 6:51 AM
View all Business
An expert guide on how to keep violence off your social media feeds This is not a perfect guide, since social media is not designed to be controlled by the user. 3 November 2023 5:10 PM
Researcher who studied time for 15 years shares insights... "I’ve researched time for 15 years – here’s how my perception of it has changed." 3 November 2023 4:54 PM
Friendship research gets an update, and it's key for dealing with loneliness The benefits of friendship go far beyond having someone to confide in or spend time with – it can also protect you from physical a... 3 November 2023 4:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket World Cup: "This is a well-oiled South African machine." Kass Naidoo Award-winning sports journalist, Kass Naidoo shares her thoughts on South Africa's performance during the cricket world cup. 3 November 2023 3:43 PM
Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like! Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long. 3 November 2023 3:42 PM
Don't worry! The history-making Springboks will 'be there for another World Cup' While the country continues to bask in the victory, many are wondering what's to come in the 2027 RWC. 3 November 2023 2:53 PM
View all Sport
[REVIEW] 'I'm back on stage, my second passion after CapeTalk!' - John Maytham John hopes you will abandon the couch for a seat at the Baxter's Masambe Theatre for the two-man performance of 'Bucket Boy'. 3 November 2023 1:17 PM
Meet: Sami Hall: the hilarious creator (with a unique voice) making waves online Sami is making waves on social media platforms like TikTok, providing a comical commentary on various issues in Mzansi. 3 November 2023 12:09 PM
"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks. 3 November 2023 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
A dinner to DIE for? Woman accused of murdering family with poisonous mushrooms A woman has been charged for killing multiple people with poisonous mushrooms. 3 November 2023 4:08 PM
Ukraine and Russia claim to be prepared for extremes of winter warfare Here’s what they face... 3 November 2023 1:20 PM
What the IDF can expect when they enter the ‘Gaza Metro’ tunnel system The next days and weeks will be a bitter and bloody struggle, both in the streets of Gaza and below ground. 3 November 2023 12:23 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

How you can make use of the CSOS' world-class dispute resolution services

* 1 November 2023 10:25 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels & Sponsored Content
Tags:
Community schemes ombud service
CSOS

Clarence Ford speaks to the CSOS’ Interim Chief Ombudsman Thembelihle Mbatha and answers questions from listeners about their community scheme disputes.

The Community Scheme Ombud Service provides regulation for community schemes across South Africa. Whether you’re in Cape Town, Gauteng or Kwa-Zulu, the CSOS is there to promote good governance for any communal living space such as estates, blocks of flats and retirement villages.

To learn more about the CSOS and how the service can ensure harmonious living for South Africans, Clarence Ford hosted Thembelihle Mbatha, Acting CEO of the CSOS, on Views & News earlier this week.

“We also provide education, information and training to homeowners, to executive committees and trustees we have in these communities,” says Mbatha. “As well as the rights and obligations that each party has towards each other. We also provide a dispute resolution service.”

The acting CEO also unpacked the CSOS’ responsibilities and had listeners send through their questions about their respective disputes regarding their community scheme.

Listen to the full conversation below.

If you are part of one of the following, the CSOS is here for you:

  • Sectional titles.
  • Share block companies.
  • Home or property owners’ associations.
  • Housing schemes for retired persons.
  • Housing co-operatives.

If you have an unresolved community scheme-related complaint or would like to find out more about the CSOS, head over to the official Community Scheme Ombud Service website.




* 1 November 2023 10:25 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels & Sponsored Content
Tags:
Community schemes ombud service
CSOS

More from Local

Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: © gischtlibu/123rf.com

Table Mountain struck by crime spree: 'People do not feel safe'

3 November 2023 2:44 PM

A spring of muggings at and around Table Mountain has raised the need for a Mountain Safety initiative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © poznyakov/123rf.com

SA Police set to hit the gym after signing MOU

3 November 2023 1:17 PM

Police officers will get 20% off contracts with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi at the OR Tambo International Airport after the team touched down on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'

3 November 2023 1:09 PM

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi thanked parliamentarians and his forebears for what they've done to level the playing field for him and all South Africans to play side-by-side in the same team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leanne Manas. Picture: www.Leannemanas.com.

'It is getting out of control': AI bots using Leanne Manas' image for scams

3 November 2023 12:26 PM

Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas has become the target of AI bots.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks' captain Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis Cup outside Parliament during the Rugby World Cup 2023 champions' Cape Town leg of their trophy tour on 3 November 2023. Picture: Screenshot

Webb Ellis Cup tour: Capetonians, politicians give Bokke spirited welcome

3 November 2023 11:49 AM

The light rain falling across the parliamentary precinct did not dampen the spirit of those gathered to celebrate the Springboks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A balcony collapsed at Athletic Club in Castle Street, Cape Town, on 2 November 2023. Picture: Western Cape Rapid Response Unit

Authorities probing structural building collapse at restaurant in Cape Town CBD

3 November 2023 10:07 AM

The building collapse was confirmed by the city's Disaster Risk Management to have occurred on Thursday evening, resulting in a total of 21 casualties being taken to various hospitals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pramotephotostock/123rf.com

Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily

3 November 2023 10:06 AM

Exports of South African made cars are expected to continue rising for the rest of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup at the OR Tambo International Airport after the team touched down on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Springboks set for CoCT leg of Webb Ellis Cup parade

3 November 2023 7:48 AM

The stage is set for Cape Town to welcome four-time Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zandile Mafe appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on 12 May 2022. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

Arson-accused Mafe claims he set Parly on fire because it doesn't belong in CoCT

3 November 2023 7:19 AM

Zandile Mafe claimed to have spent three days sleeping inside Parliament while planning the attack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mteto Nyati. Image: YouTube screengrab

New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda

2 November 2023 9:12 PM

New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role, his relationship with Minister Pravin Gordhan and the writing off of municipal debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'

Local

Authorities probing structural building collapse at restaurant in Cape Town CBD

Local

[REVIEW] 'I'm back on stage, my second passion after CapeTalk!' - John Maytham

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Tshwane believes municipal workers behind torching of buses

3 November 2023 7:01 PM

Crowds of people greet Boks in Langa for trophy parade

3 November 2023 6:46 PM

AG concerned about auditor threats, intimidation by state entities

3 November 2023 6:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA