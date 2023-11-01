How you can make use of the CSOS' world-class dispute resolution services
The Community Scheme Ombud Service provides regulation for community schemes across South Africa. Whether you’re in Cape Town, Gauteng or Kwa-Zulu, the CSOS is there to promote good governance for any communal living space such as estates, blocks of flats and retirement villages.
To learn more about the CSOS and how the service can ensure harmonious living for South Africans, Clarence Ford hosted Thembelihle Mbatha, Acting CEO of the CSOS, on Views & News earlier this week.
“We also provide education, information and training to homeowners, to executive committees and trustees we have in these communities,” says Mbatha. “As well as the rights and obligations that each party has towards each other. We also provide a dispute resolution service.”
The acting CEO also unpacked the CSOS’ responsibilities and had listeners send through their questions about their respective disputes regarding their community scheme.
Listen to the full conversation below.
If you are part of one of the following, the CSOS is here for you:
- Sectional titles.
- Share block companies.
- Home or property owners’ associations.
- Housing schemes for retired persons.
- Housing co-operatives.
If you have an unresolved community scheme-related complaint or would like to find out more about the CSOS, head over to the official Community Scheme Ombud Service website.
