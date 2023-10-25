Vitality points on offer after 'highest heart rates' recorded Saturday night!





Bruce Whitfield interviews Dinesh Govender, CEO of Discovery Vitality SA.

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

Springbok fans won't disagree that heart rates in South Africa soared as our team clinched victory in the dying minutes of the World Cup semi-final against England.

Another 1-point win!

Highest heart rates recorded at 22:54 on Saturday night! proclaimed Discovery Vitality.

To celebrate, they pledged to give away Vitality Active Rewards points to members who'd experienced those elevated heart rates.

Our hearts are STILL pumping green and gold after Saturday night’s game ... 😍 To celebrate we are giving 100 Vitality points to all Vitality Active Rewards members! 💞🏈 🇬🇧 🇿🇦 #BackTheBokke #RWC2023 #EngvRSA pic.twitter.com/yryv867E8b ' Discovery Vitality (@Vitality_SA) October 24, 2023

Bruce Whitfield wonders if this was data-driven, or just a bit of clever marketing by Discovery.

He finds out about the story behind the story from Dinesh Govender, CEO of Discovery Vitality.

While his head of clinical wellness thinks the raised heart rate when the Boks beat England is definitely not healthy, Govender decided to find out about his colleagues' experience, back in the office on Monday after the semi.

"Mine spiked way over 100" he confesses.

We don't get everyone's heart rates, unless they're doing workouts... but I asked people in the office what their heart rate was on Saturday night. A few people checked, and everyone's heart rate spiked. Dinesh Govender | CEO at Discovery Vitality

Finding these "proper spikes" the team decided to have a bit of fun with their members, Govender relates.

The idea culminated in creating and awarding what they're calling #BackTheBokke points.

South Africa feels different this week... everything feels a bit better, so we thought let's give away 60 million Vitality points, 100 points to everyone who's on Active Rewards, just because of the gees. Dinesh Govender | CEO at Discovery Vitality

We thought this was a great way to tell everyone 'we're celebrating with you, we're feeling the vibes'. We recognise it's not a healthy heart rate, but know that we think about heart rate, we think about your health and we think about sport and about the wellness of our entire country. Dinesh Govender | CEO at Discovery Vitality

That's why we recommend a good nights sleep after something like that! We encourage the ten thousand steps a day, we encourage light workouts, high heart rate workouts, moderate workouts... but we encourage people also to have fun, and that's what it was about. Dinesh Govender | CEO at Discovery Vitality

