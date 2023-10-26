Zuma makes second bid to remove Downer from his arms deal corruption case
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma and State advocate, Billy Downer, are set to face off in the Pietermaritzburg High Court again on Thursday.
This as the arms deal corruption case resumes.
The court is on Thursday set to hear a second bid from Zuma aimed at having Downer, who’s leading the prosecution, removed from the case.
In May 2021, Zuma raised a special plea challenging Downer’s title to prosecute, which was ultimately dismissed.
He’s now brought another application for the seasoned State advocate’s removal.
This application is based on largely the same claims of bias, or an apprehension thereof, as Zuma’s failed special plea, save for its reliance on the fact that he’s now instituted a private prosecution against Downer.
The private prosecution was set aside as an abuse of process earlier this year but Zuma’s now appealing that ruling.
Zuma’s lawyers, in the papers, maintain that "non-criminal prosecutorial misconduct" also leaves his fair trial rights at risk.
It’s important to note, though, that there haven’t been any findings of any sort of misconduct against Downer so far.
And in opposition to the application, the State says Zuma’s complaints "have been repeatedly and emphatically dismissed by our courts", labelling this "fatal to his current attempt to resurrect them to avoid his day in court".
This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma makes second bid to remove Downer from his arms deal corruption case
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News
More from Local
It’s o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK
The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand.Read More
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson
"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan BassonRead More
Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim ‘recovering well’ after surgery
Last month Andrew Make, AKA “Sipho”, shared his story of how we was brutally assaulted by Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens.Read More
SARS apologises to taxpayers over 'threatening' filing reminder message
Hundreds of taxpayers took to social media this week to complain about the message which warned them about possible criminal action if they fail to file on time.Read More
"It's been a healing process": Caster on her memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.Read More
HUGE relief expected for motorists in November with fuel price drop
The price of fuel is expected to drop by as much as R2 per litre according to the Automobile Association of South Africa.Read More
50 learners hospitalised over suspected food poisoning, confirms EC health dept
It’s alleged that 120 learners from two schools had to be rushed to local clinics after they consumed items bought from informal traders.Read More
Koeberg delays: Unit 1 in a 'very good state' - Eskom's chief nuclear officer
In August, Keith Featherstone confirmed that Koeberg Unit 2 will be decommissioned on 7 November.Read More
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage?
The 500 miners have since been released.Read More