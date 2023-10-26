



Some schools in Cape Town are cancelling matric farewell dances because of students' poor exam results, absenteeism, bad behaviour and unpaid school fees - causing some divisive conversation.

Some students see this as collective punishment because it takes away everyone's chance to close the high school chapter of their life when just a handful of students might be performing poorly.

On the other hand, some parents are sighing in relief, because matric balls can be VERY expensive.

On The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie and Tarryn Lamb, the duo heard from parents who say cancelling matric balls might be good, especially when it comes to saving money for their kids' future.

One parent called in to say how his kid's school has cancelled the matric ball, but he still owes a dressmaker about R7000 for work done.

This decision from some schools in Cape Town comes after parents of learners at St Andrew’s Technical High School in Elsies River were informed that the matric farewell dance was cancelled due to poor exam results.

In a letter addressed to the parents last week, the school revealed that only 17 out of 76 learners had passed their June exams while 29 students passed the September exams.

Modderdam High School took the same stance, citing poor academic results.

These schools will now focus on a study programme until final exams, instead of putting all the attention and money on a matric ball.

This article first appeared on KFM : No results, no matric ball! Cape schools cancel matric dances after poor results