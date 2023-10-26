[WATCH] Springboks play HARD for SA. Mzansi unites in amabokbok pride in return!
The way the Springboks have united South Africans has been beautiful to watch.
If Stronger Together was just one moment in time - it would be this one because the Springboks play hard for South Africa and South Africans root hard for them - the reciprocity in gees, support and unwavering loyalty is epic to see.
Our boys in green and gold are forging connections across the country all the way from Paris!
Connected only by their Bok jerseys; we've seen strangers stop to chat joyously, families getting together, and friendships blossoming. We've been teaching each other about the game, hugging each other, and singing together. We moan and 'chirp' together, and make Bok gees videos go viral - WHAT A TIME!
These are our favourite online moments:
From songs...
To Bok gees across Mzansi
@jeremy_duplessis Replying to @bonganebonx 🔥🔥#tiktoksouthafrica #springboks #rugby #allblacks ♬ original sound - Jeremy
@respecfullydeidrejoy They did IT!!!😭😭😂😂#springbokrugby #RSAvsENG #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #deidrejoy #southafricanrugby🇿🇦 #bokke ♬ original sound - Noms Toto
@ofssmartrepair Quarterfinal spirit 🇿🇦 !! #backingtheboytjies #bokke #isjydanbangJohanna #worldcup2023 #bokfridayfever #hiekomdiebokke #boktiktok #team #trending #viral ♬ original sound - OFS
@jeremy_duplessis Sooooo Humbled by this guys! @PJ Powers you are incredibly Miss😭 Bokke The whole of South-Africa is beyond you boys!🙌🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦#jeremyduplessis #gobokke #rwc2023 ♬ original sound - Biervrou 🍺🍺
@pretty_sashkia 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 #fypage #fypシ #fyppp #bokke #rugby ♬ original sound - Juandre Pekeur
@schalkbezuidenhout
GO BOKKE! Remember: fun is a bonus.♬ original sound - schalkbezuidenhout
@wideawakepodcast Let’s go Bokke!! ❤️🇿🇦 #fyp #springboks ♬ original sound - Wide Awake Podcast
Even President Cyril Ramaphosa felt the vibe...
@magmohupdates #fy #fyp #Springboks #rwc2023 #rugbyworldcup2023 #rugbyworldcup #cyrilramaphosa #southafrica #magmohupdates ♬ original sound - MAG-MOH UPDATES
Politics, finances, electricity... whoever you were beefing with before the Rugby World Cup - right now, it doesn't seem to matter.
May the Springbok spirit live beyond the World Cup - win or lose!
For the epic gees the Boks have given us in a time we needed it most, we say:
Thank you
Enkosi
Dankie
Ngiyabonga
Ndiyabulela
Ndi a livhuwa/ro a livhuma
Wazviita
Ke a leboga/re a leboga
Ndzi khense ngopfu
Ngiyabonga ngiyabonga kakhulu/ngiyakhona ngiyabonga
Ke a leboga rra
