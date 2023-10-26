Men want to do more household chores - survey of 17 countries says

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It’s o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand. 27 October 2023 3:15 PM
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim ‘recovering well’ after surgery Last month Andrew Make, AKA “Sipho”, shared his story of how we was brutally assaulted by Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens. 27 October 2023 2:22 PM
View all Local
Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for the... 27 October 2023 10:38 AM
National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challenge The BELA Bill will amend the South African Schools Act to respond to changing demographics in communities and transform the sector... 27 October 2023 7:00 AM
Mashatile declares 2 properties as Parly publishes register of MPs' interests Parliament says this year has been the quickest it’s published the annual register of members’ interests - only 24 days since the... 26 October 2023 6:58 AM
View all Politics
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage? The 500 miners have since been released. 27 October 2023 10:12 AM
BHI Trust fund manager hands himself over for 'fraud', investors at risk Buce Whitfield talks to Just One Lap's Simon Brown about the extraordinary story of Craig Warriner and the BHI Trust. 26 October 2023 9:32 PM
Yoco says it's disbursed R2bn to 50 000 businesses through cash advances Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Adam Duxbury, Capital Lead at payments platform Yoco. 26 October 2023 8:39 PM
View all Business
Watter kant? EskomSeKant! EskomSePush changes its name EskomSePush makes it clear what 'kant' they are on. 27 October 2023 9:14 AM
US YouTuber brings chocolate brand to SA, prepare for kids' demands! YouTuber Mr Beast has more than 200 million followers, with tweens and teens among his most fervent fans. MyBroadband did a taste... 26 October 2023 7:14 PM
The significance of the Haka: 'It's been part of their culture for centuries' What we know we can expect before Saturdays RWC final is the All Blacks will performing the Haka. 26 October 2023 4:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023. 27 October 2023 3:31 PM
Former All Black and wife of SA descent: Who's Sonny Bill backing in RWC final? Kick-off is at 9pm, 28 October 2023. 27 October 2023 3:14 PM
RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ Ruthewaan Waggie - a South African living in New Zealand explains what it's like living in New Zealand for the RWC finals. 27 October 2023 3:07 PM
View all Sport
#AnHourWith SA singer Arnold de Wet will take you on a music memory journey Get ready for chart-topping music from the 80's and 90's this Sunday, as we give control of our music playlist to our special gues... 27 October 2023 11:52 AM
Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA If South Africa beats New Zealand tomorrow... Kieran and Darren make a bet in the name of frenemies. 27 October 2023 8:39 AM
On this day in 1985, Whitney Houston earns her first number one hit At just 22 years old, Whitney Houston scored her first number one song with ‘Saving All My Love For You’. 26 October 2023 11:38 AM
View all Entertainment
Bed bugs are a global problem, yet we know so little about how they spread Bed bugs are crawling their way through parts of Europe, but how they spread is still largely a mystery. 27 October 2023 5:27 PM
Gaza conflict: the US has learned from its ‘forever wars’ – but Israel has not After Hamas launched an attack on Israel, aground attack has been immanent. 27 October 2023 3:53 PM
Maine Manhunt: Day 2 of search for gunman in worst US mass shooting this year The suspected gunman remains on the run after he fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Maine on Wednesday. 27 October 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: 'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise' The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener. 26 October 2023 6:32 AM
For South Africa: 'Stronger Together ad should be in nation-building museum' Ahead of Saturday's World Cup final between the Springboks and the All Blacks, there's no better time to watch/rewatch DStv's powe... 25 October 2023 8:12 PM
The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good) I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Men want to do more household chores - survey of 17 countries says

26 October 2023 11:32 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Gender Equality
The Conversation
chores

The 2023 State of the World’s Fathers Report explores the growing pressure for greater equality with men and household chores.

This article is published courtesy of The Conversation with Wessel Van Den Berg, a research fellow at Stellenbosch University.

Women perform between three and seven times more caregiving tasks than men in the global south. These include household domestic work and largely focus on caring for children.

Hopefully this is changing. The 2023 State of the World’s Fathers Report, themed “Centering Care in a World in Crisis”, explored the experiences and involvement in caregiving among 12,000 men and women, many of whom are parents, across 17 countries. The survey looked at who does the caregiving, how they care, for whom, and what men and women think about care.

I am one of five co-authors of the report, which unveiled a remarkable appreciation for care among respondents. In an online survey they overwhelmingly associated care with positive terms. “Love” was the most frequently mentioned word across all countries.

Other frequently mentioned words included “help”, “protection”, “attention”, “responsibility”, “health”, “kindness” and “family”.

Most of the men involved in the survey said they were doing care work, and they were willing to do more. But many barriers stood in their way, including societal norms and financial constraints. While the findings of the research point to changes, it also found that the pace of change is far too slow.

Growing pressure for greater equality

Earlier this year, United Nations member states unanimously designated 29 October as the International Day of Care and Support. This reflects a growing recognition of the value of care and care work, highlighting the urgent need to distribute caregiving responsibilities more equitably.

Providing care for another person can be a positive experience, fostering empathy and meaningful relationships. However the unequal allocation of caregiving between men and women has long hindered women’s participation in paid work.

In 2018, the International Labour Oganization estimated 606 million working age women were not able to do so because of unpaid care work. And the heavy burden of care work has had adverse consequences on the physical and mental wellbeing of women.

Moving in the right direction

The State of the World’s Fathers report found that mothers still bore a greater share of responsibilities in care work such as cleaning, physical and emotional childcare, cooking and partner care. Women reported performing 1.32 times more physical childcare and 1.36 times more house cleaning than men across all countries surveyed for the report.

But fathers in countries as diverse as Argentina, Ireland, China, Croatia and Rwanda also reported dedicating significant hours to various unpaid caregiving tasks within the household.

The State of the World’s Fathers study attributed this shift to several factors, including the impact of COVID-19, evolving gender norms related to caregiving, and structural factors such as care systems and parental leave policies.

In 15 countries, between 70% and 90% of men agreed with the statement, “I feel as responsible for care work as my partner.”

Encouragingly, in some nations like South Africa (85%) and Rwanda (93%), men disagreed with the statement, “Boys should not be taught to sew, cook, clean, or take care of their siblings.”

Men who were more emotionally aware and open to seeking emotional support were two to eight times more likely to provide care to a family member than those who were not emotionally aware.

Men who spent more time caring for others experienced greater well-being. Respondents who expressed satisfaction with their involvement in raising their children were 1.5 times more likely to agree with the statement, “I am the person I always wanted to be” and report a sense of gratitude in life than respondents who did not report satisfaction with childrearing.

Everybody needs to chip in

It’s important to recognise that caregiving cannot be dependent solely on individual efforts. Men and women alike require the support of communities, care systems and policies to provide care effectively.

More than half of both mothers and fathers considered political activism for care leave policies a priority. This sentiment varied: 57% of fathers and 66% of mothers in India, and 92% of fathers and 94% of mothers in Rwanda supported this cause.

Women were more likely than men to prioritise care policies along with healthcare and gender equality policies. Concerns about the cost of living were prevalent among both genders, with slightly more women (58%) than men (53%) expressing this worry.

The study found a significant portion of individuals in all countries reported taking action to improve care policies. The majority (74%) discussed the issue with friends and family, while 39% of women and 36% of men signed or shared online petitions. Additionally, 27% of women and 33% of men attended events calling for improved care policies.

Policymakers have an important role to play in reforms for improved parental leave. Better data enables better policies, so there also need to be more accurate statistics on, for example, how many fathers take parental leave, and how time spent on care work is distributed among men and women.

Making it easier for men to share duties in the house is essential if countries are to thrive.

Read more articles from The Conversation:

KETAMINE, PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MAY MAKE BRAINS MORE FLEXIBLE - NEW RESEARCH

WHY DO I BRUISE SO EASILY? COULD IT BE SOMETHING SERIOUS?


This article first appeared on KFM : Men want to do more household chores - survey of 17 countries says




26 October 2023 11:32 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Gender Equality
The Conversation
chores

More from Lifestyle

Image: @EskomSePush/Twitter.

Watter kant? EskomSeKant! EskomSePush changes its name

27 October 2023 9:14 AM

EskomSePush makes it clear what 'kant' they are on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Mr Beast Feastable chocolate bars - Sunny's Premier on Facebook

US YouTuber brings chocolate brand to SA, prepare for kids' demands!

26 October 2023 7:14 PM

YouTuber Mr Beast has more than 200 million followers, with tweens and teens among his most fervent fans. MyBroadband did a taste test of his Feastable chocolate slabs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The All Blacks perform the Haka before a game against the Springboks in Johannesburg. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

The significance of the Haka: 'It's been part of their culture for centuries'

26 October 2023 4:48 PM

What we know we can expect before Saturdays RWC final is the All Blacks will performing the Haka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© neydt/123rf.com

[CAR REVIEW] Pros and cons of the updated Grand i10 sedan

26 October 2023 4:05 PM

This week on Car Talk, we look at the updated Grand i10 sedan, the most affordable product range from Hyundai South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from launch video posted by @siyakolisi on Instagram

'When you buy Siya Kolisi's limited BOS ice tea, you're making a difference'

26 October 2023 3:11 PM

For each limited-edition peach flavoured can sold, BOS is donating 5% of the turnover to the Kolisi Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

[LISTEN] How Funeral Cover helps you bury loved ones with dignity

26 October 2023 2:40 PM

When your life comes to an end, having funeral cover can help ease the pain of the mourning process of your family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ askarimullin/123rf

Amazon delivery drones: the sky could be the limit for market dominance

26 October 2023 12:06 PM

Air deliveries mean reaching rural cities where more than half the world’s population live.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/insidehenderson

Izikhothane: history of the SA youth subculture where luxury items are trashed

26 October 2023 12:04 PM

Academics explore the deep history of Izikhothane youth culture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Matric Dance. Picture: Pixabay

No results, no matric ball! Cape schools cancel matric dances after poor results

26 October 2023 8:31 AM

Poor exam results, chronic absenteeism, bad behaviour and unpaid school fees are behind some Cape schools cancelling matric balls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.

Lotto results: Wednesday, 25 October 2023

26 October 2023 5:37 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rugby World Cup 2023 final preview: New Zealand v South Africa

Sport

Koeberg delays: Unit 1 in a 'very good state' - Eskom's chief nuclear officer

Local

Ramaphosa considering making Sunday a public holiday if Boks win RWC - Magwenya

Local

EWN Highlights

The week that was: Boks bring it home! Manhunt 4 US mass shooter, Gaza deaths

27 October 2023 10:20 PM

Statistics SA says Census faced delays in WC due to racism

27 October 2023 10:16 PM

Kulelisonto: Mkhulu umonakalo eKZN, babuyele kamlungu o'blue light bullies'

27 October 2023 9:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA