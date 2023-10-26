How much will the Bokke get if (when) they win the RWC? It's not that simple...





Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, Director and Founder of Cash N Sport.

Mzansi is feeling the pressure as Saturday slowly creeps up on us, where the Springboks will be facing the All Blacks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final.

If (or when, fingers crossed) the Springboks beat the All Blacks, they will not only win it for the 4th time and win the hearts of all South Africans, but they will also reap the financial benefits.

So, how much are we talking about and in what forms will those rewards manifest themselves?

Unfortunately, it's not that simple.

World Cup doesn't have a prize for the winner, says Ndlovu.

Instead, the money is put into a pot and shared amongst the member nations during the period outside of the World Cup, which he believes is a good idea.

Ndlovu says that it's up to individual federations to decide if they're putting a pot together for their players to share as a participation so to speak.

He adds that players will get a match fee, but a bonus on top of that is up to the individual federations.

Kick-off is at 9pm on 28 October 2023.

France 2023 / RWC Media Zone

RELATED: 5 songs to add to your Bokke playlist (spoiler: You won't be able to sit still)

RELATED: Pollard, De Klerk to start for Boks in RWC final, Mbonambi cleared

RELATED: (WATCH) Springboks play HARD for SA. Mzansi unites in amabokbok pride in return!

World Rugby itself doesn't set aside a bonus prize specifically for the tournament. Nqobile Ndlovu, Director and Founder – Cash N Sport

It's not about always incentivising the major players Nqobile Ndlovu, Director and Founder – Cash N Sport

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.