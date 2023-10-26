‘Boks need to keep their mind OFF the game until Saturday’ – Butch James
Lester Kiewit speaks with Butch James, 2007 RWC final winner.
The defending champions, South Africa, will be battling New Zealand in a repeat of the 1995 Rugby World Cup final, where the Boks were victorious.
James was a part of the winning 2007 squad and says that at this phase of the competition the team will know exactly what their headspace needs to be.
RELATED: Pollard, De Klerk to start for Boks in RWC final, Mbonambi cleared
He adds that the Boks will actually need to be keeping their mind off the game as the stress of obsessing about it can drain them.
If you are thinking of the game every day building up to the Saturday it does drain your energy and you probably don’t have as much as you like on that Saturday.Butch James, 2007 RWC Final Winner
He says that New Zealand may have an advantage with playing in the rain, but so did England and we managed that match.
