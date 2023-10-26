The Big Issue needs YOUR help after email hacking leaves them R600k poorer
Lester Kiewit interviews Derek Carelse, Managing Director of The Big Issue South Africa.
The Big Issue is a non-profit organisation that supports people from 'poverty to possibility', through their monthly magazine.
Recently, they have fallen prey to an invoice scam through email hacking, which has resulted in a R600 000 loss.
To make matters worse, the NGO's sister title, is also grappling with the repercussions as part of the stolen funds were earmarked for printing of little issue, which is a grant-funded magazine designed to aid five-to-nine-year-old children as they prep for Grade 4.
Unfortunately, small and medium-sized companies bear the brunt of hacking and scammers the most, as they don't have as much funds available for top-notch security, says Carelse.
Should you wish to make donation:
- Account name: The Big Issue
- Bank: Standard Bank
- Account number: 072027282
- Branch: Blue Route, Tokai, Cape Town
- Branch code: 025609
- Account type: Current
- Reference: Urgent Appeal
Alternatively, you can buy their magazine, which not only helps the organisation, but the vendors as well.
It's like a massive, massive crisis for us.Derek Carelse, Managing Director – The Big Issue South Africa
The more magazines you buy, the more vendors make money and obviously we make money too.Derek Carelse, Managing Director – The Big Issue South Africa
