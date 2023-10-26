Streaming issues? Report here
The Big Issue needs YOUR help after email hacking leaves them R600k poorer

26 October 2023
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Email Hacking
banking scams

Here's how to help.

Lester Kiewit interviews Derek Carelse, Managing Director of The Big Issue South Africa.

The Big Issue is a non-profit organisation that supports people from 'poverty to possibility', through their monthly magazine.

Recently, they have fallen prey to an invoice scam through email hacking, which has resulted in a R600 000 loss.

To make matters worse, the NGO's sister title, is also grappling with the repercussions as part of the stolen funds were earmarked for printing of little issue, which is a grant-funded magazine designed to aid five-to-nine-year-old children as they prep for Grade 4.

Unfortunately, small and medium-sized companies bear the brunt of hacking and scammers the most, as they don't have as much funds available for top-notch security, says Carelse.

Should you wish to make donation:

  • Account name: The Big Issue
  • Bank: Standard Bank
  • Account number: 072027282
  • Branch: Blue Route, Tokai, Cape Town
  • Branch code: 025609
  • Account type: Current
  • Reference: Urgent Appeal

Alternatively, you can buy their magazine, which not only helps the organisation, but the vendors as well.

Scam, scammers, fraud / Pixabay: brandwayart.
Scam, scammers, fraud / Pixabay: brandwayart.

RELATED: Instant loan app blackmail scam has led to multiple suicides

RELATED: (LISTEN) Avoid falling victim to scams with these tips

RELATED: Scammers worst nightmare: Meet Rydall Ficks, South Africa's forex scam buster

It's like a massive, massive crisis for us.

Derek Carelse, Managing Director – The Big Issue South Africa

The more magazines you buy, the more vendors make money and obviously we make money too.

Derek Carelse, Managing Director – The Big Issue South Africa

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




26 October 2023 2:19 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Email Hacking
banking scams

