Police to destroy R800m worth of drugs
JOHANNESBURG - Police will on Thursday be destroying R800 million worth of drugs.
This includes cocaine, mandrax, heroine and other banned substances.
The drugs have been seized in various crime prevention operations throughout the country.
In an undisclosed location in Johannesburg, police will on Thursday be burning 5,000kg of drugs.
[WATCH] Confiscated drugs being offloaded from a police truck.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 26, 2023
The drugs have been seized from various crime operations across the country. TCG pic.twitter.com/PvDIFqBSUS
Police said this is the third such operation conducted this financial year.
National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, said that a decision was taken to invite the media to witness the event for the first time ever.
"This, I think, is an opportunity for the nation to see what the police do with these drugs that have been collected throughout these operations, so every year this is what we do, three or four times a year, once cases have been finalised."
Mathe said that much of the drugs had been seized in the Durban and Cape Town harbours.
This article first appeared on EWN : Police to destroy R800m worth of drugs
Source : Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News
