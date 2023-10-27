#AnHourWith SA singer Arnold de Wet will take you on a music memory journey
This Sunday, South African gospel singer Arnold de Wet takes over our music playlist for the latest edition of #AnHourWith.
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their favourite, chart-topping music from the 80's and 90's, but also share the fondest memories those songs evoke.
The son of well-known Christian and spiritual singer Jan de Wet, Arnold's career as a gospel singer, as well as his relationship with God is not as clear-cut as many might think.
In an interview with Talk Radio 702's Relebogile Mabotja, he recalled growing up in a strictly Christian household, where his mother always forced him to attend church, and how he'd often fall asleep during the service.
His love for music is what steered him towards a career as a gospel singer.
De Wet recently released his new praise and worship album, EIGHT28.
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia, featuring awesome tracks from the likes of A-Ha, Barbara Streisand, and Eagle Eye Cherry!
Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for the ultimate throwback hour...Only on CapeTalk.
Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za |
