'When you buy Siya Kolisi's limited BOS ice tea, you're making a difference'





Africa Melane chats with Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen.

BOS, the South African rooibos brand best known for its colourful cans of ice tea, has partnered with Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, his wife Rachel Kolisi and the Kolisi Foundation, launching Siya Kolisi’s Limited Edition BOS.

With the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final just two days away, there's no better time to back the Bokke.

For each limited-edition peach flavoured can sold, BOS is donating 5% of the turnover to the Kolisi Foundation where all proceeds will go towards making a better South Africa.

The "beautiful" can pays homage to Kolisi's Xhosa heritage and is packed with antioxidants, low in calories, naturally caffiene free and doesn't leave an artificial aftertaste, says van der Westhuizen.

While Melane and van der Westhuizen weren't quite ready to open their cans up, Producer Barry describes it as the perfect balance of peach and rooibos.

For every 2000 units of ice tea sold, BOS plants a tree to preserve our planet, so when you purchase a can, you are quite literally making a change.

Here's to going 'BOS' on Saturday 28 October as the Bokke take on the All Blacks.

Kick-off is at 9pm.

Perfect ingredients for refreshing ice teas as well as teas. Liezel van der Westhuizen

Incredible to see that they have now teamed up with Siya Kolisi for this limited edition ice tea. Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you want to go for change and you want to make a difference in communities, please buy my limited edition ice tea. Siya Kolisi, Springbok Captain

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.