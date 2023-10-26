Clicks on track with target of 1,200 stores despite pressure on consumer spend





Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Bertina Engelbrecht after Clicks posts its full-year results.

The Clicks Group has reported that group turnover rose by 8.2% in the year ended 31 August 2023.

Adjusted diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 11.5%.

The Group said it achieved all its medium-term financial targets during the twelve months, delivering a resilient performance in an environment where the consumer's disposable income is under growing pressure.

At the same time retail costs were impacted by higher insurance premiums and diesel costs, increasing by 11.4% with comparable retail cost growth of 7.4%.

The Group warned it expects trading conditions to remain extremely constrained in the new financial year.

The health and beauty chain now has 885 retail stores with the opening of 45 new ones during the period.

It plans to open 40–50 new stores and 40–50 pharmacies for the new financial year. (Its longer-term target is 1 200 stores.)

Bruce Whitfield asks Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about how they achieve strong results in troubled times.

The secret of their success is that they "stick to our knitting", Engelnbrecht quips.

We always talk about the nature of our business model, the fact that we operate within very defensive categories... and then broad appeal, just in terms of the range of products and services, and a very loyal customer base in our ClubCard membership. Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group

Whitfield also asks about the aim of having 1 200 stores in South Africa. Is that not an astonishing penetration target?

It is completely within reach, Engelbrecht states with confidence.

It's completely within in reach we believe, and in due course we will probably go ahead of that number... but that's for the CEOS of the future probably to decide. We know - at any point - two years in advance where we are going to be opening up, and the pipeline is very clear to us. Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group

Importantly, our property teams have the capability proven year after year, of opening on average a store a week. Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group

She makes the point that the Clicks Group does not have to borrow money to fund growth.

There's nothing that would prevent us from going faster because we've got a very strong balance sheet. At the end of the financial year the cash on balance sheet was R2.5 billion. That's despite having returned R2.3 billion to shareholders already in the course of the year. Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO - Clicks Group

