SA-born trader manipulated rand/dollar rate, convicted on forex fraud in US

A South African-born trader faces up to ten years in a US prison after being convicted on forex fraud in a New York court.

Glen Point Capital co-founder Neil Phillips was accused of manipulating the foreign exchange market to hit a "barrier" rate and trigger a $20 million option, reports Bloomberg.

The so-called Boxing Day Trades took place in December 2017.

It was alleged that Phillips had attempted to artificially move the rand/dollar exchange rate as part of the ploy to trigger the payment.

The 53-year-old was found not guilty on a related conspiracy charge.

Phillips had argued that his actions were part of a longer-term strategy and also fell within standard industry practices associated with barrier trading. He contended that alleged victim Morgan Stanley, which sold Glen Point the option for around $2 million, engaged in similar trades to hedge its own risk from the bet. Bloomberg

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital.

The story of Phillips reads like something from a movie Armitage says.

He notes that there is a fine line in financial markets with people trading always trying to buy shares cheaper and if they're selling, to sell them more expensive.

Neil is well known to South Africans; I've been to his office in London a few times... He had an option, which if the rand strengthened through 12.50 back at the time, he'd make tens of millions of dollars... Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital

He got arrested in Ibiza on a family holiday, so big controversy there... and then he ultimately had to go over to America to be tried, and you can picture the facts around it which made it a fairly simple decision for the jury. Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital

Does Armitage have reservations about the guilty verdict reached by the jury?

A jury full of financial services people might have come to a slightly different conclusion, he says.

Referring again to that fine line in the markets, Armitage says this is a global issue.

The question really is, when is this line crossed?

There are lots of grey areas in this space, but the biggest factor is that he did the trades on the 26th of December through Singapore and, as you can imagine, the majority of the people trading in the currency are asleep, so it's fairly easy to move the currency. Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital

There was no doubt - and I don't think that he contended that he didn't try and manipulate the currency through that point, but his defense was that it's kind of fairly standard practice. Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital

A jury is not full of financial and technical people, and I think a jury full of financial services people might come to a slightly different conclusion. Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital

