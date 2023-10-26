SA-born trader manipulated rand/dollar rate, convicted on forex fraud in US
Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital.
A South African-born trader faces up to ten years in a US prison after being convicted on forex fraud in a New York court.
Glen Point Capital co-founder Neil Phillips was accused of manipulating the foreign exchange market to hit a "barrier" rate and trigger a $20 million option, reports Bloomberg.
The so-called Boxing Day Trades took place in December 2017.
It was alleged that Phillips had attempted to artificially move the rand/dollar exchange rate as part of the ploy to trigger the payment.
The 53-year-old was found not guilty on a related conspiracy charge.
Phillips had argued that his actions were part of a longer-term strategy and also fell within standard industry practices associated with barrier trading. He contended that alleged victim Morgan Stanley, which sold Glen Point the option for around $2 million, engaged in similar trades to hedge its own risk from the bet.Bloomberg
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital.
The story of Phillips reads like something from a movie Armitage says.
He notes that there is a fine line in financial markets with people trading always trying to buy shares cheaper and if they're selling, to sell them more expensive.
Neil is well known to South Africans; I've been to his office in London a few times... He had an option, which if the rand strengthened through 12.50 back at the time, he'd make tens of millions of dollars...Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital
He got arrested in Ibiza on a family holiday, so big controversy there... and then he ultimately had to go over to America to be tried, and you can picture the facts around it which made it a fairly simple decision for the jury.Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital
Does Armitage have reservations about the guilty verdict reached by the jury?
A jury full of financial services people might have come to a slightly different conclusion, he says.
Referring again to that fine line in the markets, Armitage says this is a global issue.
The question really is, when is this line crossed?
There are lots of grey areas in this space, but the biggest factor is that he did the trades on the 26th of December through Singapore and, as you can imagine, the majority of the people trading in the currency are asleep, so it's fairly easy to move the currency.Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital
There was no doubt - and I don't think that he contended that he didn't try and manipulate the currency through that point, but his defense was that it's kind of fairly standard practice.Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital
A jury is not full of financial and technical people, and I think a jury full of financial services people might come to a slightly different conclusion.Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital
For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article (skip to 1:24)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa_rand.html
More from Business
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage?
The 500 miners have since been released.Read More
BHI Trust fund manager hands himself over for 'fraud', investors at risk
Buce Whitfield talks to Just One Lap's Simon Brown about the extraordinary story of Craig Warriner and the BHI Trust.Read More
Yoco says it's disbursed R2bn to 50 000 businesses through cash advances
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Adam Duxbury, Capital Lead at payments platform Yoco.Read More
US YouTuber brings chocolate brand to SA, prepare for kids' demands!
YouTuber Mr Beast has more than 200 million followers, with tweens and teens among his most fervent fans. MyBroadband did a taste test of his Feastable chocolate slabs.Read More
Clicks on track with target of 1,200 stores despite pressure on consumer spend
The Clicks Group reported a resilient performance in its year-end results, but warned that trading conditions will remain 'extremely constrained'.Read More
The Big Issue needs YOUR help after email hacking leaves them R600k poorer
Amazon delivery drones: the sky could be the limit for market dominance
Air deliveries mean reaching rural cities where more than half the world’s population live.Read More
Vitality points on offer after 'highest heart rates' recorded Saturday night!
The Money Show finds out what's behind the Discovery Vitality points offer after the Springboks' nail-biting victory over England.Read More
AIG ends funeral cover, 3 months' notice places policy holders at risk
AIG SA has given clients notice that funeral cover will stop at the end of January - but what about the 6-month waiting period generally required when they try to find an alternative insurer?Read More
More from Local
It’s o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK
The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand.Read More
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson
"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan BassonRead More
Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim ‘recovering well’ after surgery
Last month Andrew Make, AKA “Sipho”, shared his story of how we was brutally assaulted by Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens.Read More
SARS apologises to taxpayers over 'threatening' filing reminder message
Hundreds of taxpayers took to social media this week to complain about the message which warned them about possible criminal action if they fail to file on time.Read More
"It's been a healing process": Caster on her memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.Read More
HUGE relief expected for motorists in November with fuel price drop
The price of fuel is expected to drop by as much as R2 per litre according to the Automobile Association of South Africa.Read More
50 learners hospitalised over suspected food poisoning, confirms EC health dept
It’s alleged that 120 learners from two schools had to be rushed to local clinics after they consumed items bought from informal traders.Read More
Koeberg delays: Unit 1 in a 'very good state' - Eskom's chief nuclear officer
In August, Keith Featherstone confirmed that Koeberg Unit 2 will be decommissioned on 7 November.Read More
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage?
The 500 miners have since been released.Read More
More from World
Bed bugs are a global problem, yet we know so little about how they spread
Bed bugs are crawling their way through parts of Europe, but how they spread is still largely a mystery.Read More
Gaza conflict: the US has learned from its ‘forever wars’ – but Israel has not
After Hamas launched an attack on Israel, aground attack has been immanent.Read More
Maine Manhunt: Day 2 of search for gunman in worst US mass shooting this year
The suspected gunman remains on the run after he fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Maine on Wednesday.Read More
Israeli invasion of Gaza likely to resemble past battles in Iraq and Syria
Israeli seems to be preparing for a ground campaign which is likely to resemble past difficult battles.Read More
A groundbreaking new physics theory could explain life
Physics has long failed to explain life – but we’re testing a groundbreaking new theory in the labRead More
'Where is your son, PM?' Yair Netanyahu in US as 360K reservists called to war
Israelis are furious that Benjamin Netanyahu's son is 'abandoning' them by staying in the US while others are called up to fight.Read More
Israel rages after Guterres (UN) says Hamas attack 'didn't happen in a vacuum'
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the call for his resignation, describing it as an “unprovoked attack”.Read More
New Zealand community start a petition to stop Celine Dion music battle
The music battle included people gathering in the area with their cars and blasting music from sirens typically used for emergency warnings.Read More
Dwayne Johnson ‘belly laughs’ at botched wax figure
Pictures of the wax figure went viral over the weekend, with many calling out the museum for ‘whitewashing’ the actor.Read More