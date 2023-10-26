[LISTEN] How Funeral Cover helps you bury loved ones with dignity
Aubrey Masango speaks with Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank.
Funerals are unfortunately very expensive but form an important part of the grieving process.
For this reason, funeral cover is an important part of your insurance portfolio.
When choosing funeral cover, you need to look at what benefits you require, and what costs you can afford.
Funeral cover will pay out a lump sum benefit to a nominated beneficiary to help cover funeral expenses upon the policy holder’s death.
At the core the idea of this product is simply to say that if someone passes away you have put away cover… to bury them with dignity.Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory - Nedbank
Magwegwe says that it is important to know that this policy is not an investment, and you cannot take any money out of it.
It is an insurance policy that is only valid for that month.Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory - Nedbank
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] How Funeral Cover helps you bury loved ones with dignity
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/dolgachov/dolgachov1707/dolgachov170700277/81459575-lily-flower-on-wooden-coffin-at-funeral-in-church.jpg
