[REVIEW] 'The Holy Spirit, a charming vodka bar/restaurant, is not to be missed'

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SANDF to help fight Zama Zamas: ‘The threat is beyond what the police deal with’ The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is fighting to stop the scourge of illegal mining in our country. 8 November 2023 3:33 PM
Social media users believe Phala Phala accused are ‘scapegoats’ Two accused have appeared in court for the theft at president Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm. 8 November 2023 1:41 PM
Manhunt launched after 2 people fatally shot outside Randburg Magistrates Court It is reported that the victims were walking towards the court when a gunman approached and shot them. 8 November 2023 1:16 PM
View all Local
'The ANC can't accept the idea that the EFF is outshining them' - Malema The leader of the red berets said he was unbothered by comments made by some ANC members calling for the governing party to end it... 8 November 2023 7:31 AM
[LISTEN] Q&A with Midvaal Mayor: ‘Improving bulk infrastructure is a priority' Peter Teixeira was sworn in as Mayor of Midvaal in November 2021, which is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Gauteng. 7 November 2023 4:35 PM
SA and Israel: New memorial park in the Jewish state highlights complex history Israel and South Africa’s Jewish communities have a long and ambiguous history of entanglement with race politics. 7 November 2023 3:28 PM
View all Politics
SA executives are one sleepless night away from a stroke – study The study showed a link been consistent inadequate sleep and obesity, strokes and heart attacks. 8 November 2023 1:06 PM
The benefits of boosting electric vehicle production in SA South Africa is aiming to support the automotive sector to transition into a low-carbon economy, which would include electric vehi... 8 November 2023 10:16 AM
Happy 136th birthday, Johannesburg Stock Exchange! The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) was founded on this day (8 November) in 1887. 8 November 2023 9:51 AM
View all Business
HELP Astra School! Donate matric ball items to kids with special needs Every donation, no matter how small, makes a difference - here's what the learners at Astra School is looking for. 8 November 2023 2:34 PM
High levels of fluoride in water associated with cognitive impairment in kids Higher levels of fluoride are already known to stain people’s teeth and cause brittle bones (called fluorosis). 8 November 2023 2:10 PM
Why do our noses get snotty when we are sick? A school nurse explains School nurse Kristin Ahrens breaks down the complexities of snotty noses. 8 November 2023 2:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PICS] Rachel Kolisi's brother Joel marries Olympic champ Tatjana Schoenmaker Introducing Mr and Mrs Smith! 8 November 2023 8:52 AM
From driver to Springboks logistics boss & World Cup winner: Meet JJ Fredericks Fredericks' unique career journey with the Springboks started in 2006. 7 November 2023 1:18 PM
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November. 6 November 2023 5:05 PM
View all Sport
'The Simpsons' no longer includes gag of Homer strangling Bart 'The Simpsons' will no longer feature scenes of Homer strangling Bart as ‘times have changed.’ 8 November 2023 1:48 PM
Veteran actor Dr John Kani honoured with Order of the British Empire Dr John Kani has a remarkable career spanning over six decades. 8 November 2023 1:19 PM
Happy 57th birthday, Gordon Ramsay! Here are 8 hilarious insults by the chef We put together a list of our favourite Gordon Ramsay insults. 8 November 2023 11:25 AM
View all Entertainment
'All lives matter but when lives are taken by monsters, those lives matter more' Award-winning playwright Mike Van Graan explains his latest piece: 'The Gaza-Cide will be televised' 8 November 2023 3:45 PM
WB freezing funds to Uganda over homophobic laws indicates sovereignty struggles On 8 August 2023, the World Bank announced it would be suspending all new funds to Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law concerns. 8 November 2023 2:06 PM
King Charles III acknowledges colonial atrocities in Kenya. Now what? King Charles III’s recent apology is not an isolated event, but a reflection of the progress Kenya has made in seeking redress. 8 November 2023 2:03 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[REVIEW] 'The Holy Spirit, a charming vodka bar/restaurant, is not to be missed'

8 November 2023 12:37 PM
by Ute Hermanus
Tags:
#WesternCape
restuarant
cape town lifestyle
#capetown

Ute Hermanus pops into a new vodka bar/restaurant in Cape Town, The Holy Spirit, to experience its charming atmosphere.

Where and what: Charming vodka bar and restaurant in Cape Town's City Bowl

Address: 118 New Church St, Tamboerskloof

Operation time: Tuesday - Sunday (12pm - 11pm)

My experience and more details about The Holy Spirit:

Holy Spirit, a charming new vodka bar and restaurant in town, is not to be missed. Drinks are well-priced, the vibes are always on point, the menu is curated for your enjoyment and there’s always something exciting happening!

The space is intimate and inviting, with fairy lights and shelves displaying various vodka bottles. The courtyard is lovely, and a great spot to enjoy drinks with friends.

Their curated cocktail menu is all Vodka-based, with the core ingredients sourced from Eastern Europe. You can try some of the classics from the menu with a twist, like a ‘Vodka Sour’ or a 'Cheeky Cosmopolitan'. There are also sweeter drinks such as ‘Berry and Basil Beauty’ and ‘Rocking the Daises’.

You can pair your drinks with delicious food, also Eastern European-inspired.

img-8928jpg

A pro tip for a visit to The Holy Spirit? As owner Olya Kiriluk to guide you through the menu, or make a recommendation based on your mood. Or, give her complete control; she’ll surprise you with delicious dishes and drinks.

If you are looking for a midweek escape, swing by The Holy Spirit on a Wednesday evening. They switch things up with the addition of a weekly thrift market that runs from 5pm until 9pm.

The Holy Spirit social media handles: IG + FB

CHECK OUT THE UNLOCK THE REEL OF BOTH EXPERIENCES:

CHECK OUT THESE 3 SPOTS TOO:

Go Bowling Watch a movie at The Labia Enjoy a meal and a koeksister at the Bo-Kaap Deli

HEAR WHAT UTE SAID ON AIR ABOUT THE HOLY SPIRIT:


This article first appeared on KFM : [REVIEW] 'The Holy Spirit, a charming vodka bar/restaurant, is not to be missed'




8 November 2023 12:37 PM
by Ute Hermanus
Tags:
#WesternCape
restuarant
cape town lifestyle
#capetown

More from Unlock the Cape with Ute Hermanus

Unlock the Cape: Eat out at Ashley's family restaurant

6 October 2023 10:55 AM

Every week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Take the family out for a meal at Ashley's family restaurant in Goodwood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unlock the Cape: Visit George's Coffee Bar for a caffeine boost

6 October 2023 10:36 AM

Each week Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Visit George's Coffee Bar for your caffeine boost

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unlock the Cape: Play a game of Cave Golf

21 September 2023 10:16 AM

Each week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Go putt putt'ing with friends inside a cave at the V & A Waterfront!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Join a walking tour with Winston Fani, SA's first visually impaired tour guide

12 September 2023 1:01 PM

Ute Hermanus joins a walking tour with Winston Fani (35), South Africa's first visually impaired tour guide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unlock the Cape: The Creamery

25 August 2023 5:25 PM

Each week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to visit. Pick your scoop and get cozy with The Creamery, a local ice cream shop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unlock the Cape: Kapoochka

25 August 2023 2:46 PM

Every week, Ute shares 2 spots with you. Try authentic Indian street food with a special visit by visiting Kapoochka

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ute Hermanus treats herself to Belgian waffles at Big Bay Waffle Co

25 August 2023 8:05 AM

Got a sweet tooth? Ute Hermanus indulged hers by trying the delicious Belgian waffles of Big Bay Waffle Co in Eden on the Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We try the famous R40 Bubble Waffle ('cause times are tough and teeth are sweet)

14 August 2023 8:13 AM

Ute Hermanus tries the popular R40 Bubble Waffle at the Bubble Waffle store.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vegan food, music, art, poetry... We visit 'The Commons' in Muizenberg

14 August 2023 7:52 AM

Ute Hermanus hangs out at The Commons, a popular spot in Muizenberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get GREAT COFFEE and ogle expensive supercars at The Archive Automotive

5 May 2023 7:45 AM

Ute Hermanus visits The Archive Automotive in Gardens to appreciate coffee and supercars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'All lives matter but when lives are taken by monsters, those lives matter more'

World

WB freezing funds to Uganda over homophobic laws indicates sovereignty struggles

World

'The Simpsons' no longer includes gag of Homer strangling Bart

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

'Every tournament is crucial', says Olympic chasing SA badminton star Laurens

8 November 2023 8:35 PM

Judge reverses decision to expunge evidence in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

8 November 2023 7:48 PM

Police yet to finalise criminal investigations into deadly Bank of Lisbon fire

8 November 2023 6:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA