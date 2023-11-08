[REVIEW] 'The Holy Spirit, a charming vodka bar/restaurant, is not to be missed'
Where and what: Charming vodka bar and restaurant in Cape Town's City Bowl
Address: 118 New Church St, Tamboerskloof
Operation time: Tuesday - Sunday (12pm - 11pm)
My experience and more details about The Holy Spirit:
Holy Spirit, a charming new vodka bar and restaurant in town, is not to be missed. Drinks are well-priced, the vibes are always on point, the menu is curated for your enjoyment and there’s always something exciting happening!
The space is intimate and inviting, with fairy lights and shelves displaying various vodka bottles. The courtyard is lovely, and a great spot to enjoy drinks with friends.
Their curated cocktail menu is all Vodka-based, with the core ingredients sourced from Eastern Europe. You can try some of the classics from the menu with a twist, like a ‘Vodka Sour’ or a 'Cheeky Cosmopolitan'. There are also sweeter drinks such as ‘Berry and Basil Beauty’ and ‘Rocking the Daises’.
You can pair your drinks with delicious food, also Eastern European-inspired.
A pro tip for a visit to The Holy Spirit? As owner Olya Kiriluk to guide you through the menu, or make a recommendation based on your mood. Or, give her complete control; she’ll surprise you with delicious dishes and drinks.
If you are looking for a midweek escape, swing by The Holy Spirit on a Wednesday evening. They switch things up with the addition of a weekly thrift market that runs from 5pm until 9pm.
The Holy Spirit social media handles: IG + FB
