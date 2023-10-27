National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challenge
CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly on Thursday adopted the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill which has been slammed by most parties.
Opposition MPs have rejected the so-called BELA Bill, with some parties vowing to take the legislation on review.
The BELA Bill will amend the South African Schools Act to respond to changing demographics in communities and transform the sector.
It also confirms the abolishment of corporal punishment and also bans the bringing of liquor onto public school premises or being in possession of alcohol.
Parties clashed on Thursday over the contentious BELA Bill, with opposition parties saying it centralises power and takes over language and admission policy from school governing bodies.
But Deputy Minister Makgabo Mhaule said it was necessary.
"The bill that responds to the current needs in terms of the changing demographics of our communities and findings by the courts and out own observations."
But Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Baxolile Nodada said that the bill would be challenged in court.
"We will take the BELA Bill on legal review over the flawed public participation process and its myriad shortcomings and reach out to all the organisations opposing the bill to coordinate legal challenges to protect our schools from ANC capture."
African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) MP Marie Sukers called it a "dead bill".
"But the truth is it is a bill that is dead in the water. The BELA bill died when the Department of Basic Education took ten years to develop it."
The bill will now go to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for concurrence.
This article first appeared on EWN : National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challenge
Source : Picture: aylessimages/123rf.com
More from Politics
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson
"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan BassonRead More
Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF
The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for their constituencies to attend its 10th anniversary celebration in July.Read More
Mashatile declares 2 properties as Parly publishes register of MPs' interests
Parliament says this year has been the quickest it’s published the annual register of members’ interests - only 24 days since the closing date for declarations.Read More
MANDY WIENER: 'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise'
The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
‘Your democracy, own it’ - IEC launches 2024 elections programme
The Independent Electoral Commission has unveiled its elections programme, theme, and logo ahead of the 2024 elections.Read More
Are the DA and ANC in secret talks ahead of the 2024 elections?
As we approach the 2024 elections, political parties are campaigning to get as much political control as possible.Read More
Ramaphosa calls for UN-led negotiation process to end Israel-Palestine conflict
Speaking at the Cairo peace summit in Egypt on Saturday, Ramaphosa called on all parties to exercise restraint and on all state actors to desist from providing weapons to either of the sides to the conflict.Read More
Algeria suspends football league in solidarity with Palestine
It's not confirmed as to when normality with resume.Read More
DA, EFF vow to keep close eye on Gcaleka if she's appointed as Public Protector
The National Assembly on Thursday endorsed her nomination for the job after the African National Congress (ANC) got the requisite support from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and smaller opposition parties to reach the 60% threshold.Read More