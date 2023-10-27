Ramaphosa considering making Sunday a public holiday if Boks win RWC - Magwenya





CAPE TOWN - Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that declaring Sunday a public holiday should the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup (RWC) on Saturday was still being considered.

Magwenya was responding to a question from a journalist during a briefing on the President's weekly programme on Thursday, asking whether President Cyril Ramaphosa would stick to the promise he made at the Green Hydrogen Summit last week.

Magwenya said they were receiving messages from South Africans around the world about the suggestion.

"The president has received a lot of messages in this regard via us and directly. South Africans from all walks of life have reached out to him. He said to me I must relay the fact that he's considering the request."

