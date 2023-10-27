CoCT council releases more land for affordable housing in Salt River





CAPE TOWN - Cape Town city bosses made more land available to address the metro's housing crisis.

Over 1,800 low-cost housing units will be built in Salt River on Pickwick Road.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said since the homes would be close to the CBD, residents would have easy access to several opportunities.

"This is up from the forecasted 600 social housing units, and we are pleased that our newly adopted land release guidelines are maximising social housing yield, as intended.

“These affordable rentals are an absolute game changer for families with a combined monthly income of less than R22,000, and I am truly excited about this land."

