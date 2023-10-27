"It's more stressful watching the Bokke than playing." Former Bok, Francois Louw





Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs speak to former Springboks player and 2019 Rugby World Cup winner, Francois Louw. Listen to Louw's thoughts about the finals tomorrow below.

Francois Louw played for the Boks 75 times including in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final before retiring.

So, what does a former World Cup winner think about the finals?

Louw says it's "way more stressful watching the Bokke play than playing."

Louw also gives a shout-out to Rassie and Jacques for coaching this experienced team...

The way Rassie and Jacques have structured the team have been remarkable. Francois Louw, Former Rugby Player - Springboks

Louw says we can be sure that Rassie and the team are motivated going into this big game and hopes that the boys in green and gold have "one more push" left in them.

On what it's like for the team before a game this big, Louw says...

Everyone's got their own way but everyone's focused. It's very much a family environment so everyone's family is there. You're able to take your mind off it but there's always underlying nerves. When you're on, you're on, when you're off, you're off. Francois Louw, Former Rugby Player - Springboks

Overall, "let's go Bokke!"

